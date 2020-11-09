Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints Jason O'Shaughnessy as Head of International Sales

A key focus for O'Shaughnessy will be to continue the expansion of Envestnet | Yodlee's open banking coverage and data enrichment across Europe and other key markets including Australia. This effort will help to extend Envestnet | Yodlee's support for FinTechs to drive innovation and enable financial institutions to expand their global capabilities.

O'Shaughnessy worked at Envestnet | Yodlee from 2003 to 2017, as Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Australia. O'Shaughnessy rejoins Envestnet | Yodlee after garnering experience in a startup capacity where he helped a number of FinTechs with their go-to-market and open banking strategies across aggregation, personal financial management and lending.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason back to our team. His rich experience, industry relationships and exceptional vision and leadership will help drive Envestnet | Yodlee's growth in these critical international markets," said Stuart DePina, President of Envestnet. "Jason is key to expanding our open banking support and delivering solutions internationally, enabling financial institutions and FinTechs to provide the innovations necessary to help their customers achieve financial wellness."

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 103,000 advisors across more than 4,900 companies including 15 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@Yodlee) and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Envestnet | Yodlee

Related Links

http://www.yodlee.com

