Envestnet | Yodlee Recognizes Citi FinTech Global Open Banking, FinTech Sandbox and Domuso for Outstanding Innovation at 2019 Benzinga Fintech Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, at the 5th annual Benzinga FinTech Awards, Envestnet | Yodlee, a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform for digital financial services, and official partner of the event, announced three organizations as recipients of Envestnet | Yodlee FinTech Innovation Achievements. This exclusive award honors organizations in three categories who go above and beyond to create progress for the entire FinTech ecosystem through innovative thinking, outstanding technology and trailblazing business strategy.

Recipients of the Envestnet | Yodlee FinTech Innovation Achievements are as follows:

Citi –

Citi FinTech – for driving innovation, financial wellness, and Open Banking strategic partnerships



Citi Developer Hub – for creating communities and ecosystem networks to solve financial problems

FinTech Sandbox – for influence across the FinTech ecosystem to solve financial problems and provide financial wellness solutions to the underserved

Domuso – for unique use of financial data and market traction

"The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards have always been about celebrating innovation," said Patrick Lane, Benzinga's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "Our goal is to put early-stage startups next to unicorns and institutions and showcase how each part of the ecosystem works to propel the industry forward. Our third-party judge's panel, comprised of industry veterans, grade each company based on criteria such as the significance of the problem their product solves and how adept it is at doing so."

With a focus on enabling innovation that drives financial wellness, Envestnet | Yodlee has worked with leading financial institutions and FinTechs for more than 20 years, providing the world's most comprehensive and accurate financial data with cutting-edge data intelligence and analytics.

"At Envestnet | Yodlee, our team of experts and developers have seen all sorts of innovation in FinTech, so I believe we're uniquely equipped to evaluate greatness in our ecosystem," said Christine Loredo, Envestnet | Yodlee's Vice President of FinTech Evangelism. "We partnered with Benzinga this year to ensure that the FinTech world is aware of the magnitude of the contributions made by these three organizations.

Envestnet | Yodlee has a deep footprint in fostering FinTech start-ups and early-stage entrepreneurship. Through its Envestnet | Yodlee Incubator, the company has provided guidance and mentorship to startups and their founders to drive innovation in the FinTech industry. Leveraging Envestnet | Yodlee's financial data platform capabilities and the team's vision and assistance, Incubator graduates have gone on to achieve success across many critical benchmarks. Forty early-stage startups have come through the Incubator, 32 of which are still active, and these firms have raised over $100 million in venture capital.

