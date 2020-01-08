Envestnet and Dynasty Financial Partners Announce Plans to Launch Advisor Services Exchange

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) today announced it is joining forces with Dynasty Financial Partners to launch the Advisor Services Exchange (ASx), which will offer financial advisors using Envestnet's platforms an enhanced set of tools and services to help build and grow their businesses.

"We're excited to provide Envestnet clients access to services that help them meet the growing demands of managing their businesses --- so they can focus on helping their clients achieve financial wellness," said Aaron Bauer, Head of Wealth Strategy at Envestnet. "We're doubling down on our commitment to -- and investment in -- financial advisors, and we're proud to partner with Dynasty to fulfill it. Through the Advisor Services Exchange, we believe Envestnet's clients will be able to save time on day-to-day business management activity, and bolster their services to deliver comprehensive, unified advice."

The Advisor Services Exchange, set to launch later this year, will provide Envestnet clients with the ability to leverage value-added services currently available to Dynasty network firms, such as access to growth capital, business management tools, marketing services and outsourced CFO services.

As part of the partnership, Envestnet will make a minority investment in Dynasty Financial Partners. Dynasty Financial Partners is a private company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida with offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. The firm has over 45 independent Network Advisory firms on its platform, representing more than $40 billion in client assets, and partners with those firms to help them grow, become more profitable, and run more efficiently. In addition to RIAs, Dynasty works with institutional and enterprise clients.

"When we founded Dynasty over nine years ago, Bill Crager and Envestnet were there for us in the early days and have been with us every step of the way as we have grown the business. I am looking forward to partnering with Envestnet, a firm that stands alone as a pioneer in wealth management technology and investor intelligence," said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. "We look forward to further leveraging and integrating our combined capabilities on behalf of leading independent advisors and their firms."

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

