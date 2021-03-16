Envestnet Enhances Client Portal Experience with Acquisition of Technology Solutions from Apprise Labs

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) announced today it has acquired technology from Apprise Labs to advance Envestnet's roadmap to deliver a reimagined client portal experience that will focus on helping clients achieve financial wellness through deeper connections with their advisors. The deal also includes the acquisition of cash flow planning and advanced estate planning solutions that will enhance Envestnet | MoneyGuide's robust financial planning ecosystem.

It becomes a true superpower for the advisor—helping their clients intelligently connect their financial lives. Tweet this Preview of Envestnet’s reimagined client portal experience that will focus on helping clients achieve financial wellness through deeper connections with their advisors. Preview of goal planning in Envestnet’s reimagined client portal experience.

"Apprise Labs has developed a groundbreaking digital experience for advisors to engage and collaborate with their clients," said Bill Crager, CEO and Co-Founder of Envestnet. "This access and engagement completely transform the way clients view and interact with their finances. It becomes a true superpower for the advisor—helping their clients intelligently connect their financial lives."

The financial planning technology solutions acquired from Apprise Labs will now be offered by MoneyGuide as Wealth Studios. This includes a detailed cash flow report that allows advisors to engage their wealthy clients differently using a goals-based approach. The offering also comprises advanced estate and legacy planning that addresses ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) client needs, like trust modeling and inheritance fairness planning.

"It has long been our mantra that everyone needs and deserves a quality financial plan; we're a giant leap closer to helping advisors deliver this essential benefit. The acquisition will help advisors expand their ability to better address the needs of all clients, regardless of level of wealth, stage in life, and complexity of finances," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "By adding this product, developed by an industry leader in financial planning, advisors and institutions can now provide more tailored solutions, ranging from debt management strategies to multi-generational planning with one vendor relationship."

These enhancements to the Envestnet ecosystem will help the firm execute on its mission to deliver an intelligently connected financial life for investors. The data and insights powering these capabilities support each phase of advice, from determining an estate goal to engaging with the Envestnet Trust Services Exchange to meet the estate's needs, within a hyper-personalized client portal that can be accessed anywhere and from any location whenever clients decide they need it. This new environment is rolling out to a beta group of clients in June, and will be rolled out more broadly by the end of 2021.

"Envestnet truly understands the value of financial advice, and the advisor-client relationship. I'm excited that they continue to take client engagement to the next level—now with more interactive experiences as well as deeper income and legacy planning capabilities," said Edmond Walters, Founder and CEO of Apprise Labs. "I look forward to continuing our collaboration to provide new ways for advisors to improve the way they connect with their clients."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors and more than 5,100 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for Envestnet

973.647.4626

[email protected]

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.envestnet.com/

