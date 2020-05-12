Envestnet Expands Canadian Footprint, Entering Strategic Partnership with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Growth-Minded Canadian Firm Adopts Envestnet's Unified Advice Platform to Support its Advisors & Internal Portfolio Managers, as well as End Clients

CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, one of Canada's preeminent wealth management firms and a division of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF), will provide its advisors and internal portfolio managers with access to Envestnet's unified advice platform.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's advisors will be among the first in Canada to fully harness the seamless, in-depth data analytics capabilities of Envestnet's Enterprise Portal, in order to provide holistic, bespoke data-driven client solutions that embody the future of financial planning and advice. Envestnet's unified managed account (UMA) structure also allows Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's internal portfolio managers to seamlessly integrate third-party discretionary accounts into their diversified global portfolios, while significantly reducing the associated administrative burden.

"The innovative, intuitive technology powering the Envestnet unified advice platform gives Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management a powerful tool with which to drive their business forward and get out in front of a fast-evolving industry," said Louis D'Addario, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Business Development at Envestnet. "We have always looked to expand our customer footprint in North America beyond the U.S., and Canaccord Genuity is an ideal partner to work with as we continue to strengthen our presence in the Canadian market."

"Our partnership with Envestnet puts Canaccord Genuity at the forefront of wealth management in Canada, where high-tech and high-touch intersect," said Stuart Raftus, President of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Canada. "The Envestnet platform represents a significant step forward in our ability to provide integrated, customized client solutions, and moves us to the forefront of what is currently offered in the Canadian market. We are excited to roll out the Envestnet capabilities to our advisors and their clients."

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 103,000 advisors and more than 4,900 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVintel.

About Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

The wealth management operations of the Canaccord Genuity group (Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management) provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has Investment Advisors (IAs) and professionals in Canada, the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia and has advisors in Canada who are registered in the US. In Canada, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management is a division of Canaccord Genuity Corp. In the UK, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management operates as Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Planning Limited and Hargreave Hale Limited and, in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, as Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited. In Australia, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management operates as Canaccord Genuity Financial Limited. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management deals with US persons through Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (USA) Inc. We are driven by your success.

www.cgf.com

Twitter: @CGWM_CA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/canaccord-wealth-management/?viewAsMember=true

