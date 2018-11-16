Enviro-Serv Announces Hemp Farming Board of Advisors to Be Introduced at Southern US Hemp Conference and Expo

TAMPA, Florida, Nov. 21. 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enviro-Serv, (USOTC: EVSV) today announced plans for a Hemp Farming Board of Advisors in conjunction with the company's new Hemp Farming Services initiative. The first three board members will join the Enviro-Serv team at the previously announced roll out its 2019 Hemp Farming Services Plan at the Southern US Hemp Conference and Expo next week.

Board members include Dr. David Roth and his wife Isabel Roth. Both are large hemp farming investors with projects in the states of New York and Colorado and are both certified in hemp farming and processing. The Roth's are also investors in Enviro-Serv's Hemp Farming Services initiative.

Also joining the Board, is David Sanatana, owner of Santana Farms, a 31-year farming operation in Homestead, Florida. Homestead has been selected by State officials as one of three cities for growing hemp in the state of Florida. Mr. Santana will play a key roll going forward representing Enviro-Serv in its roll-out of Hemp Farming Services.

The Southern US Hemp Conference and Expo is scheduled for November 26 and 27 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Conference is anticipated to be a hot ticket in light of the final debate and negotiations taking place right now in Washington D.C. hammering out industrial hemp legalization in the 2018 Farm Bill. To learn more and register for the event, visit - https://www.ushempexpos.com/about-southern/.

EVSV's plans to expand into the hemp market are part of the company's overall recently announced plans to expand its current service offerings. The company recently announced plans to diversify its current government focused service offerings enabling the company to win a larger share of the approximate $45 billion in contracts awarded annually under U.S. Government General Services Administration (GSA) contracts.

To participate in a Enviro-Serv 2019 Hemp Rollout Presentation during the Southern US Hemp Conference and Expo, click here and indicate your interest to be scheduled into an available time slot.

About Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV): Enviro-Serv, Inc. is a licensed provider of pest control products and applications targeted at a broad range of government, commercial and residential users. More information can be found visit www.evsvinc.com and www.gsasvcs.com.

