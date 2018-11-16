Enviro-Serv Inc to Roll Out 2019 Hemp Farming Services Plan at Southern US Hemp Conference and Expo

TAMPA, Florida, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) today announced plans to roll out its 2019 Hemp Farming Services Plan at the Southern US Hemp Conference and Expo. The company recently revealed its entry into the market in an analyst interview of CEO Chris Trina, where he discussed leveraging his core business to provide unique, environmentally responsible services to farmers in the $10 billion hemp industry set to boom with the anticipated nationwide legalization of industrial hemp growing as drafted into the 2018 Farm Bill. EVSV is bringing its expertise in organic fertilizers and other cultivation services to the industrial hemp farming market. Among other ongoing developments, the company is in conversations to engaged in a joint venture with a cannabis cultivation operation working to develop a proprietary hemp cultivar.

The Southern US Hemp Conference and Expo is scheduled for November 26 and 27 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Conference is anticipated to be a hot ticket in light of the final debate and negotiations taking place right now in Washington D.C. hammering out industrial hemp legalization in the 2018 Farm Bill. To learn more and register for the event, visit - https://www.ushempexpos.com/about-southern/.

EVSV's plans to expand into the hemp market are part of the company's overall recently announced plans to expand its current service offerings. The company recently announced plans to diversify its current government focused service offerings enabling the company to win a larger share of the approximate $45 billion in contracts awarded annually under U.S. Government General Services Administration (GSA) contracts.

To participate in a Enviro-Serv 2019 Hemp Rollout Presentation during the Southern US Hemp Conference and Expo, click here and indicate your interest to be scheduled into an available time slot.

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.: Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC - EVSV) owns and operates and continues to build a portfolio of highly profitable property maintenance services companies that are geographically concentrated in warm climate states. These companies provide year round services including pest management, lawn and ornamental care, roofing contracting, pool maintenance, air conditioning/refrigeration engineering and a host of additional on-site maintenance offerings.

For more information, please visit:

www.EVSVInc.com

CONTACT:

CHRIS TRINA

CEO

Enviro-Serv, Inc.

+1-813-708-9910

SOURCE Enviro-Serv, Inc.