Enviro Tech's Peraspray Demonstrated Effective Against SARS-COV-2

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modesto, California, manufacturer Enviro Tech Chemical Services (ETCS), one of the nation's fastest-growing manufacturers of sanitizing products, has announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the company's ready-to-use peracetic acid formulation Peraspray for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

An excellent broad-spectrum sanitizer and disinfectant, Peraspray can be used in accordance with its label directions on hard non-porous surfaces to kill 99.99% of viruses in 10 minutes. Peraspray is used for cleaning, deodorizing, sanitizing, and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

"Since our founding in 1991, Enviro Tech has been committed to formulating the safest and most-effective sanitizing and disinfecting products available in the market," said Michael Harvey, CEO of Enviro Tech. "Now with this additional new EPA approval, we are confident that our Peraspray product can help thousands of businesses and consumers combat the virus that causes COVID-19."

Unlike other peracetic acid formulations, Peraspray has a fresh citrus scent that won't give surfaces a strong chemical odor. Peraspray is ideal for use in home, retail, grocery, workplaces, factories and health care facilities.

Manufacturing facilities, retailers and large businesses rely on Enviro Tech's specialty sanitizers and disinfectants, including Peraspray, to ensure safety for customers and employees. The company formulates and sells a wide range of sanitizing and disinfecting products for food, industrial water treatment, agriculture, animal health, wastewater, oil & gas and many more industries that rely on food and water safety.

Peraspray is available from specialty chemical distributors nationwide. Visit www.envirotech.com and contact a sales representative for a list of distributors in any part of the U.S.

Refer to the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/pdf/Reopening_America_Guidance.pdf for additional information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

About Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.

Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. (ETCS), a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative bromine technologies and peroxyacetic acid, delivers wide-ranging solutions that optimize operational efficiencies for keeping food and water safe and environments clean. ETCS partners with distributors to provide a complete line of EPA and FDA approved products for a variety of industries including industrial water treatment, meat and poultry processing, food & beverage, agriculture, animal health, oil & gas, wastewater treatment and more. ETCS holds 27 "parent" EPA registrations, 14 FDA Food Contact Notifications, and 13 U.S. patents. ETCS is privately held. More information can be found at www.envirotech.com.

Media Contact:

Brent Bankosky, COO

email: [email protected]

Phone: 209-232-2225

Related Files

ETCS_Peraspray Disinfectant-Sanitizer-N-Listed_10_2020.pdf

Related Links

Enviro Tech Chemical Services

CDC Website

SOURCE Enviro Tech Chemical Services