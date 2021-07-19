EnviroGold Global Announces Key Strategic Developments

Rapidly emerging CleanTech company provides updates on CEO and strategic asset acquisition

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited ("EnviroGold Global" or the "Company") (CSE: NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, is pleased to issue the following updates on key strategic developments related to the Company's business plan.

Strategic Updates

1. EnviroGold Global Commences Due Diligence on Strategic Asset Acquisition

EnviroGold Global has commenced due diligence on the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a suite of intellectual property and technology assets (the "Assets") from Hydrus Technology Holdings Pty Ltd ("HTX"). HTX is a technology company founded by the Executive Chair of EnviroGold Global, David Cam, which delivers leading edge solutions for a range of wastewater, mineral recovery, and environmental remediation challenges. The Assets include scalable, modular, geographically relocatable systems with advanced capabilities related to treating mine-affected and other industrial wastewater. The intellectual property Assets include 6 families of patents. EnviroGold Global believes the Assets have substantial synergy with the Company's proprietary solutions for responsible resource recovery and environmental remediation, and that the Acquisition, subject to the execution of binding agreements and receipt of the necessary approvals, can significantly strengthen the Company's technical, environmental, and operational capabilities. www.HydrusTech.com

2. Dr. Mark Thorpe, CEO and a Director of EnviroGold Global, Appointed as Chairman of Canadian Mining Innovation Council

In May 2021, EnviroGold Global announced the appointment of ESG and sustainability leader Dr. Mark Thorpe as CEO and member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Thorpe, who has a Ph.D. in Mine Land Rehabilitation, brings decades of experience as a senior executive in mining, sustainability and environmental operations with a professional background that includes senior positions at Placer Dome, Golden Star, and Torex. EnviroGold Global is pleased to announce that Dr. Thorpe has recently been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Canadian Mining Innovation Council, an organization where he has previously served as the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors.

About EnviroGold Global

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company capitalizing on environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world's increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical resources and accelerate the world's transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global is actively expanding the Company's significant reprocessing pipeline.

