EnviroGold Global Limited to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited ("EnviroGold" or the "Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16th, 2021 (EST).

"Obtaining a listing on a major securities exchange is an important milestone in the growth of our Company. We are grateful for the support of our shareholders and the efforts of our experienced, talented team," said Dr. Mark Thorpe, EnviroGold Global's CEO. "We believe this listing will enhance our visibility and liquidity, strengthen and broaden our shareholder base, and pave the way for accelerated growth as we create long-term value for shareholders, stakeholders and the environment by leading the future of a sustainable, circular economy in metals & mining."

A Listing Statement with additional details about the Company, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

About EnviroGold

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world's increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by profitably reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold leverages proprietary technology, superior operationalized knowledge, and an agile, efficient culture to recover valuable metals, recharge critical natural resources and accelerate the world's transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold has acquired remediation rights to precious, critical and strategic mine tailing sites across North America and is actively expanding the Company's significant reprocessing pipeline.

Further Information

Mark B. Thorpe

EnviroGold Global Limited

Telephone: 416-777-6720

Email: [email protected]

Jonathan L. Robinson, CFA

Investor Relations Contact

Telephone: (416) 669 1001

Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, the Company being able to successfully execute its business strategy, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the state of the regulatory environment in which the Company operates, competition, loss of markets, inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, currency and interest rate fluctuations, and other risks. Please refer to the Listing Statement for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE EnviroGold Global

