EnviroLogik Protects Against COVID-19 with Effective, Safe Sanitizing Options

BRADENTON, Fla., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants, hotels and other businesses begin reopening around the country, EnviroLogik – a leading service company providing comprehensive hygiene, drain line and odor control solutions – is expanding on its safe and environmentally-friendly service offerings to include several disinfecting options. These disinfectants, B CleanTM and B SanitizedTM, are specifically designed to treat against the spread of viruses – including COVID-19.

"Business owners and consumers are more conscious than ever about the health and safety standards of the facilities they operate and visit," said CEO Aziz Tejpar. "At EnviroLogik, we are committed to helping local businesses get back to work as safely as possible. On top of our food-waste and odor-control maintenance, these disinfecting services offer our clients a more comprehensive solution to sanitation and hygiene during these difficult times."

B CleanTM is an EPA-registered cleaner, disinfectant and sanitizer effective against viruses and pathogenic bacteria like Staphylococcus, MRSA strains and Salmonella. B SanitizedTM is an EPA-registered antimicrobial disinfectant effective against viruses like COVID-19, HIV, tuberculosis, Herpes Simplex II, the influenza viruses, mold and mildew.

For B CleanTM, EnviroLogik technicians use an electrostatic sprayer to ensure every surface – even those that aren't visible or reachable – is treated. This type of service is critical for high-traffic facilities like hospitals, medical centers, restaurants, service or delivery vehicles and even outdoor seating and play spaces. Comparatively, B-SanitizedTM can be distributed regularly as a spray or as a fogger in areas like hotel rooms, schools and vehicles.

In addition to sanitation services, EnviroLogik franchisees are offering clients the EnviroShield program. This program gives local business owners the opportunity to showcase what steps they have taken to ensure customer safety – complete with a displayable certificate, window stickers and website icon. EnviroLogik is also offering social media posts for businesses to use that illustrate these healthy and safe disinfecting measures.

About EnviroLogik

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Aziz Tejpar, EnviroLogik is a revolutionary FOG (fats, oils and grease) and odor control expert, rooted in eco-friendly and naturally effective products. With compliance regulations becoming strictly enforced in cities across America, EnviroLogik provides its clients with affordable, naturally effective products that will prevent fats, oils and grease buildup, and promote a healthier community. Headquartered in Bradenton, FL, EnviroLogik is backed by a team with more than 70 years' experience in franchising and distribution. To learn more about EnviroLogik, visit www.EnviroLogikFranchise.com.

