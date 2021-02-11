Environ® Skin Care Receives "Top Medical Skin Care of the Decade" and DermaConcepts receives “Top Medical Skin Care Distributor of the Decade” in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021

ABOUT: Environ® Skin Care On capturing the winning votes for "Top Medical Skin Care of the Decade" in the 2021 Aesthetic Everything Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards, Carol and Rob Trow said, "Environ is honored to have won this prestigious award. We, along with the founders, DR. DES FERNANDES, VAL CARSTENS, our R&D department, and our extraordinary USA team, are proud of the recognition as the most efficacious products for the appearance of more youthful and beautiful skin."

Environ Skin Care has received over 100 recognitions for outstanding products worldwide. DermaConcepts was awarded "Top Medical Skin Care Distributor of the Decade", "Top Education and Training Program", Carol Trow was recognized as "Top Woman President" and Rob Trow was recognized as "Top CEO". "We are so appreciative and honored by the recognition of our colleagues in choosing us for these prestigious titles," said Rob and Carol Trow.

The catalyst for Environ® Skin Care products' success in America over the past 30 years is its exclusive USA distributor, DermaConcepts. The research and results-oriented skin care company is owned and managed by Rob and Carol Trow. Carol Trow, B.Sc., RN, has 20 years of experience in marketing and practice enhancement for plastic surgeons, cosmetic dermatologists, lawyers and CPAs. Rob Trow is widely recognized as an authority on skin care, having published hundreds of articles on the topic. He earned a bachelor's degree, multiple masters degrees and did doctoral studies at Harvard University.

Environ Skin Care/DermaConcepts

168 Industrial Drive Building 1

Mashpee, MA 02649

508-539-8900

https://dermaconcepts.com

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be June 12th, 2021.

