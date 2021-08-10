Environment and Human Health, Inc. Announces New Brochure That Includes Dangers of Roundup and a Call for Policy Changes

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environment and Human Health, Inc. (EHHI), an organization of physicians and public health professionals, is releasing its brochure on the dangers of Roundup and calling for the state and federal governments to institute new policies that will better protect the public from harmful exposures.

Roundup is the trade name for the original Monsanto product that contained its own herbicide, glyphosate. Glyphosate is now in a number of products used to kill weeds under several different labels. Glyphosate has been deemed a probable carcinogen by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The patent for glyphosate has expired, so it can now be used in many other herbicide products beside Roundup. These products are packaged in containers that make the herbicide easy to apply. Some even include a spray gun so the herbicide can be applied immediately after purchase.

"Roundup and glyphosate products are one of the most commonly applied lawn and garden herbicides, and they threaten to contaminate both private and public drinking water supplies. Consumers are largely unaware of the chemical's persistence, its frequency of application, its common presence in the environment and human tissues, and its toxic potential," warned John Wargo, Ph.D., Professor of Environmental Health and Politics at Yale University and member of EHHI.

Because Roundup and glyphosate products are sold everywhere, people assume the product is safe—but it is not safe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Roundup with glyphosate to be a Group 2A probable carcinogen. As well, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) reported that glyphosate should be classified as probably carcinogenic to humans.

"Pregnant women should avoid using glyphosate, as this pesticide has been linked to premature births and other reproductive health effects. Using organic methods will better protect your children, born and unborn, as well as your pets," said Hugh Taylor, M.D. Chair of Yale's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and member of EHHI.

Adding to the dangers of using Roundup products around homes and gardens, Wargo explained, "The dermal lawn and garden exposures sit alongside the food and water residues that collectively amplify exposures and risks. It is important to understand that there are accumulating risks from many different sources."

The labeling instructions on most Roundup/glyphosate products are inadequate. There are usually no instructions about wearing protecting clothing while applying the herbicide. In warmer months when weeds are growing, people wear less clothing to stay cool, and this fact often leaves their skin exposed when applying the pesticide.

David Brown, Sc.D., a toxicologist and member of EHHI explained, "The pesticide label is the only health tool directed toward the safety of the pesticide user. Sadly, pesticide warning labels are the result of compromises between industry and government about what the labeling can actually say. The Roundup brochure provides the critical information that was dropped from the warning label in the negotiations between industry and government."

"EPA should require that the labeling on pesticide packaging be in both English and Spanish. Many of the pesticide applicators are Spanish-speaking, and it is critically important that they be able to read clearly the instructions and health warnings on the packaging," said Nancy Alderman, MES, President of EHHI.

Barry Boyd, M.D., oncologist at the Yale School of Medicine and member of EHHI warned, "There is now significant evidence for human risk, including an increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with both increased duration and intensity of exposure to Roundup. Despite these documented risks, Monsanto failed to provide in their product labeling any acknowledgment of human risk or appropriate cautions about its use. Among the highest exposed individuals currently are residential users who are unaware of these risks and take no precautions to limit their exposure as a result."

Roundup was manufactured by Monsanto, which was bought by Bayer in 2018. Bayer is now being sued by thousands of people who believe that glyphosate caused them to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia or myeloma. Bayer has announced it will pay 10 billion dollars to settle all the Roundup/glyphosate claims.

"Glyphosate has not been adequately regulated by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and, as a result, local and state governments must respond to the ongoing threat that this toxic chemical poses to human health and the environment," said Jay Feldman, executive director of Beyond Pesticides.

"The state and federal governments' response to this failure must be a policy change if the public is to be protected," advised Alderman.

The policy change that needs to be instituted is that Roundup and products that contain glyphosate should become "Restricted Use Pesticides." This change in designation would still allow the product to be used on residential properties, but would only allow it to be applied by certified applicators. This designation would remove Roundup and glyphosate products from retail stores, and thus keep the general public from using the product. Because people often use Roundup and glyphosate herbicides without proper precautions, the public will now be better protected.

This brochure can be accessed and downloaded from our website at: http://ehhi.org

