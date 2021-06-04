Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Market Global Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market are Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, Wildlife Conservation Society, Oceana, Conservation International, National Audubon Society, Jane Goodall Institute, and Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.



The global environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market is expected to grow from $21.78 billion in 2020 to $22.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $28.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The growing technological advancement in the conservation of wildlife is shaping the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. Major organizations are focusing on creating innovative technology solutions for the environmental, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.

For instance, in 2019, Resolve, the conservation nonprofit organization, developed an AI-powered camera system called TrailGuard AI, which is powered by Intel's Movidius technology, to address the issues of poaching in The Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, which is spread over a vast area. This device helps identify humans, animals, and vehicles with high accuracy by using its deep neural network algorithms, and alerts park rangers by allowing them to respond before poachers can strike.



The environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market covered in this report is segmented by type into land resources conservation; natural resource conservation; wildlife preservation and protection; energy conservation and development; environmental beautification; forest resources; wildlife sanctuaries; botanical gardens; native plant societies; others.



The growing concern on the extinction of species is driving the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. The wildlife conservation organizations are collaborating with local governments, businesses, and individuals to preserve and save biodiversity. These organizations are funded by foundations, individuals, and corporates in several ways.

In 2019, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) stated that 28,338 out of 105,732 species included in the assessment are threatened with extinction. In 2018, WHO stated that 250,000 additional deaths are expected due to climatic changes between 2030 and 2050. Several organizations and individuals are donating to save and preserve the natural habitat.

In February 2020, Jeff Bezos from Amazon announced plans to donate $10 billion to support a global initiative that will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs to protect the planet. Similarly, in January 2019, Hansjorg Wyss donated $1 billion for Hansjorg ocean conservation around the world. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.



