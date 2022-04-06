Environment, Health And Safety (EHS) Market Size to Grow by USD 2.80 billion | Alcumus Group Ltd. and Benchmark Digital Partners LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Company Profiles

The environment, health and safety (EHS) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Alcumus Group Ltd., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Cority Software Inc., Dakota Software Corp., DNV Group AS, EcoOnline AS, Evotix, Ideagen Plc, Industrial Scientific Corp., Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., NeoEHS, ProcessMAP Corp., Quentic GmbH, SAI Global Compliance Inc., SAP SE, Silva Consulting Solutions LLC, Sphera Solutions Inc., StarTex Software LLC, VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Alcumus Group Ltd. - The company offers environment, health and safety software, namely EHSQ software, to help businesses digitally improve health and safety in the workplace.

The company offers environment, health and safety software, namely EHSQ software, to help businesses digitally improve health and safety in the workplace. Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - The company offers environment, health and safety software solutions, namely Gensuite EHS Software.

The company offers environment, health and safety software solutions, namely Gensuite EHS Software. Cority Software Inc. - The company offers end-to-end, cloud-based environment, health and safety software to drive a culture of safety, operational excellence, and sustainability across the enterprise.

The company offers end-to-end, cloud-based environment, health and safety software to drive a culture of safety, operational excellence, and sustainability across the enterprise. Industrial Scientific Corp. - The company offers environment, health and safety software solutions, namely EHS Management software, through its subsidiary Intelex.

The company offers environment, health and safety software solutions, namely EHS Management software, through its subsidiary Intelex. ProcessMAP Corp. - The company offers end-to-end, cloud-based environment, health and safety software for enterprises and SMEs.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the environment, health and safety (EHS) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

The increase in government initiatives to strengthen EHS compliance is notably driving the environment, health and safety (EHS) market growth. However, factors such as high initial capital investments may impede the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into energy and utilities, chemicals and materials, healthcare, construction and engineering, and others. The energy and utilities segment contributes the largest share of the market.

contributes the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market. The growing focus of governments on good health and safety practices in workplaces will drive the environment, health and safety (EHS) market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for environment, health and safety (EHS) in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. View our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Conversational Computing Platform Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Environment, Health And Safety (EHS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.44 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcumus Group Ltd., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Cority Software Inc., Dakota Software Corp., DNV Group AS, EcoOnline AS, Evotix, Ideagen Plc, Industrial Scientific Corp., Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., NeoEHS, ProcessMAP Corp., Quentic GmbH, SAI Global Compliance Inc., SAP SE, Silva Consulting Solutions LLC, Sphera Solutions Inc., StarTex Software LLC, VelocityEHS Holdings Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemicals and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemicals and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemicals and materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemicals and materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemicals and materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Construction and engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction and engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction and engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Construction and engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Construction and engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alcumus Group Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Alcumus Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Alcumus Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Alcumus Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

Exhibit 104: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Benchmark Digital Partners LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Cority Software Inc.

Exhibit 107: Cority Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Cority Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Cority Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Industrial Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 110: Industrial Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Industrial Scientific Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Industrial Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 ProcessMAP Corp.

Exhibit 113: ProcessMAP Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: ProcessMAP Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: ProcessMAP Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Quentic GmbH

Exhibit 116: Quentic GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Quentic GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Quentic GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 SAP SE

Exhibit 119: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.10 Sphera Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 124: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 VelocityEHS Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 127: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: VelocityEHS Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

Exhibit 130: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview



Exhibit 131: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio