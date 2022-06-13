Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Forecast Report 2022: Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing Environmental Issues

Jun 13, 2022, 09:30 ET
The major factors influencing the market for environmental consulting services currently include digital innovation and shifts in market landscape led by investment and policy. Another important focus area for environmental consultancies currently is ESG management and metrics. In a few countries like France for instance, it is now mandatory.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further reinforce the importance of ESG, given the growing global urgency around climate change. Recovery in construction sector and drive towards smart cities, and growing focus of countries to meet the sustainable development targets of the UN comprise major growth drivers for environmental consulting services.
The global market for Environmental Consulting Services estimated at US$31.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Site Remediation Consulting Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water & Waste Management Consulting Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Environmental Consulting Services market. Site-remediation refers to the process of removal of polluted or contaminated soil, surface water, or groundwater, in order to minimize the impact on human beings or the environment. Various regulatory standards are in place that mandate remedial action to be undertaken in in case of pollution due to an environmental incident or past industrial activity. Amid anticipated positive trajectory in the global engineering & construction sector on the back of expected recovery in economic scenario and revival in spending patterns, demand for environmental consultancy services such as water & waste management is likely to revive in the post-COVID-19 period.
The Environmental Consulting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 48.59% share in the global market. China is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market will reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Environmental Consulting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 209 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Strong Rebound in Clean Technologies Brings Good News for NGVs: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- COVID-19 to Eventually Expedite Uptake of Environmental Consulting Services
- Resumption in Commercial Real-Estate Activity to Make Environmental Consulting Services Market Move Forward after COVID-19-Led Brief Hiatus
- Salient Commercial Real-Estate Trends Bode Well for Environmental Consulting Services
- Opportunities with Return to Work Scenario
- Digitalization & Renewed Focus on Efficiency Gives New Lease of Life for Environmental Consulting Services
- Environmental Consulting: An Overview
- Factors Influencing Business of Environmental Consultancies
- Environment & Sustainability to be Top Priorities After the Pandemic
- Sustainability Trends for the Near Future
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global Environmental Consulting Market: 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Focus on Climate Change Supports Demand for Environment Consulting Services
- Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
- Managing Risks of Climate Change Drive Investments in High-Quality, Low-Carbon Businesses
- COVID-19 Expedites Decarbonization Efforts
- Digital Transformation Gains Momentum
- Data Management, Visualization, & Software Integrations Become More Relevant
- Evolving Approaches in Field Data Collection and Real-Time Monitoring
- UAVs Find Wider Usage in Environmental Consultancy Operations
- Global Civil Drone Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- AI Redefines Consulting Services
- Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing Environmental Issues
- Digitalized Reporting & Submissions Accelerate the Process
- GIS Enabling Environmental Consultancies deliver Greater Efficiencies in Projects
- Emphasis on Effective Biodiversity Management Augurs Well
- Ongoing Emphasis on EIA to Widen the Addressable Market
- Rising Demand for Water and Waste Management Consulting Services
- World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Increasing Role of Water and Waste Management Consulting Firms
- Site Remediation Consulting Services Get Popular
- COVID-19 Implications for Activities Related to Environmental Due Diligence
- Rise in investments in Smart Cities to Drive Demand
- COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of Crisis
- Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Smart Cities Emerge as a Sustainable Way to Accommodate World's Growing Population
- With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region
