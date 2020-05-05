Environmental Coronavirus Testing Helps Assure Businesses of Safe Operating Conditions

Pure Air Control Services through their Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory (EDLab) is offering Coronavirus testing of surface samples in addition to their engineered PURE-Decon building disinfection solutions. This test is crucial for surveillance and risk mitigation in all types of business, healthcare and institutional facilities.

"Environmental verification and clearance testing for Coronavirus is a game-changer for both the health and economic side of this pandemic," says Alan Wozniak, President/CEO of Pure Air Control Services, Inc. "This cutting-edge technology allows us to help businesses provide an extra layer of assurance to their customers and staff that their building is safe for occupancy."

EDLab's Coronavirus test determines the presence of the virus via its RNA fingerprint on frequently touched surfaces within the occupiable space. These include, but are not limited to, door handles, elevator buttons, desktops, computer keyboards, phones, copy machines, appliances and many other things that are at risk of contamination. It is recommended to perform the test pre and post disinfection.

Samples are collected from a surface using an aseptic swab. They are then sent to EDLab for testing utilizing reverse transcription real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) technology. This test determines the presence or absence of Coronavirus on surface samples. The results are precise, repeatable and accurate based on gene amplification.

Once the testing is complete a full report is issued that is helpful in determining a disinfection plan and can used to provide clearance for re-occupancy upon completion of a successful remediation project.

Since 1984 Pure Air Control Services has effectively dealt with emerging pathogen situations by using and developing state-of-the-art technology. The COVID-19 pandemic is no different. Environmental Coronavirus testing via the RT-qPCR technique is an integral part of reopening the economy by instilling occupant confidence in the health and safety of their buildings.

For more information please visit PureAirControls.com.

Contact: Troy Raszka, (727) 572-4550

SOURCE Pure Air Control Services

