Environmental group: Levi's sets apparel industry standard with new climate commitments

Environmental group Stand.earth celebrates today's announcement by Levi, Strauss & Co to reduce 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain by 2025, and applauds the denim giant for setting a new standard on climate commitments in the apparel industry.

Stand.earth launched its "Too Dirty to Wear" campaign against Levi's in December 2017, calling on the company to clean up the climate pollution throughout its supply chain. In April 2018, the group released its "Too Deadly to Wear" report, detailing the fashion industry's and Levi's outsized role in the deadly impacts of climate change and air pollution across the globe.

"This is the kind of climate leadership the world needs to see. Denim giant Levi's just set the apparel industry standard for reducing climate pollution in the entire supply chain. Now the rest of the fashion industry — including companies like Calvin Klein, American Eagle Outfitters, and VF Corporation (which owns Lee and Wrangler) — must follow suit." -Todd Paglia, Executive Director, Stand.earth

"For decades, fashion companies have greenwashed their climate commitments by pledging to reduce pollution at their stores or headquarters only — ignoring the vast amounts of pollution hiding in their overseas factories. Levi's deserves serious recognition for being an apparel industry leader and bucking the industry trend of weak climate commitments." —Kristina Flores, Climate Campaigner, Stand.earth

The announcement will allow Levi's to quickly reduce its carbon footprint in its entire supply chain, including its overseas factories, with adequate commitments that will help the company meet or beat the reduction standards laid out in the UN Paris Agreement on climate change. By reducing air pollution around its factories and helping slow climate change, this move from Levi's will also literally save lives.

Levi's had previously pledged to reduce its emissions by 25% and use 20% renewable energy by 2020 — but those goals were for its direct operations only. Levi's direct operations account for a mere 1% of its total climate pollution, with the remaining 99% of its climate pollution in its supply chain.

"Levi's commitment to reduce 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain by 2025 is a fantastic first step in addressing the company's outsized climate pollution. We are hopeful the denim giant will also make a long-term commitment to further reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 60-70% by 2050, which is in line with climate pledges by leading companies like Mars and Apple." -Todd Paglia, Executive Director, Stand.earth

BACKGROUND

The group called on Levi's for a leadership-level climate commitment that would:





Meet or beat the targets of the UN Paris Agreement on climate change — which Levi's publicly supports — with a 40% absolute reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 for its full supply chain.

Transition its entire supply chain to renewable energy, with a minimum of 50% of energy sourced through renewables by 2035.

Commit to a long-term carbon emission reduction of at least 66% by 2050 for the entire supply chain.

Become a vocal advocate for full climate action within the industry, working to bring other big brands and their supply chains on board.

In April 2018, the group released its "Too Deadly to Wear" report, detailing the fashion industry's and Levi Strauss & Co's outsized role in the deadly impacts of climate change and air pollution across the globe.

More than 143,000 people have signed an online petition to Levi's CEO Chip Bergh, and dozens have participated in several "too dirty to wear" dance parties outside Levi's stores in San Francisco and New York City.

