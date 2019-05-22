Environmental, IP Infringers Under Supply Chain Members' Scrutiny

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on Environmental Standards (CES) has announced its June 1, 2019 launch of Enviro 360, a business to business, peer-based initiative to engage global supply chain participants in a unified commitment to bring environmental and intellectual property (IP) accountability to the market place.

CES standardizes fleet sustainability practices throughout the supply chain and works to transform environmental and IP violators into environmental stewards and respecters of others' intellectual properties. The rewards for them? Improved balance sheets and reputations.

CEO and President Judy Williams believes Enviro 360 will accomplish something global environmental regulatory agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and the patent offices have not yet accomplished. "Across the globe, products are manufactured, sold, transported, and used in consumer services. We are asking our members and their end users to commit to trading with only the service providers who are green in their work and ethical in their IP practices. This puts leverage in the supply chain participants' hands when they demand that even the planet's most egregious environmental and IP infringers, such as China, Russia, and India, either step up their sustainability and IP ethics, or jeopardize their business dealings across the globe," said Williams.

CES' Enviro 360 Code of Ethics affords offenders a path to redemption, which includes a measurable improvement plan of action and milestone achievements within a designated time. Failure to correct in the allotted time will result in expulsion from the Council and a withdrawal of trade between CES members and the offenders.

While helping develop CES' Code of Ethics, Williams learned that her own company's IP has fallen prey to three U.S. based OEMs that are illegally using her products on two truck brands and a heavy equipment brand. Before launching legal action, she advised a CES member company of this, and that member company withdrew its RFQ for 500 trucks from the offending OEM. "I had no idea my company would be the first one testing CES' strength," stated Williams.

After a soft roll out in 2018 as a membership association for fleet managers and green stewards, CES has steadily grown its membership and Board of Directors to include Tom Johnson and his America's 100 Best Fleets, Clean Cities, Sysco Foods, Miller Coors/Houston Distributing, and Fontaine Modification, a US and Mexico-based truck ready center serving various OEMs.

