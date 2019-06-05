Environmental Lawyers Probing Water Contamination from 'Forever Chemicals'

DALLAS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As concern mounts over health risks from so-called "forever chemicals," environmental trial lawyers at Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm are investigating water contamination cases on behalf of states, counties and cities across the nation.

Groundwater contamination from fluorine-based PFAS compounds has been reported at hundreds of sites across the U.S., threatening the drinking water of millions of Americans. Industrial chemicals including PFAS, PFOA and PFC have been widely used by corporations to make nonstick and stain-resistant consumer and industrial products. They are also found in fire-retardant foam, which has led to large-scale groundwater contamination at military sites.

Veteran environmental trial lawyers at Fears Nachawati are actively involved in litigation seeking to hold industrial manufacturers accountable for groundwater contamination.

"Sadly, we've seen the regulations move in the wrong direction when it comes to protecting Americans from this serious health threat," said environmental trial lawyer Bryan Fears, co-founder of Fears Nachawati. "Instead of increasing oversight and forcing polluters to take action and clean up these sites, regulators are loosening deadlines and sending the wrong signals to polluters. We all have a collective responsibility to get to the bottom of the cause of weakened environmental standards. This is about the future of our children's drinking water."

Called "forever chemicals" because they never fully degrade, polyfluorocarbons (PFC) are a group of synthetic chemicals that include PFAS and PFOA that have been in use since the 1940s. The compounds have been found in drinking water used by 110 million people across the nation and is estimated to be in the bloodstreams of 98 percent of Americans. The compounds have been linked to immune system problems and cancer. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration reported the discovery of PFAS compounds in grocery store meats, milk and seafood as well as in off-the-shelf products such as chocolate cake.

"When corporations fail to accept responsibility for the damage they've caused and when regulators decline to protect our most precious resources, it's up to state and local governments and the American people to demand action," said Fears Nachawati co-founder Majed Nachawati.

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents public and private entities in environmental and water contamination cases. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

214-559-4630

robert@androvett.com

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.fnlawfirm.com

