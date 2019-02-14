Environmental Lights Launches First-of-Its-Kind RGB 160 Degree LED Light Bar

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of the new RGB 160 Degree LED Light Bars.

RGB 160 Degree LED Light Bars are a versatile product that can be used for any application requiring RGB backlighting. Each RGB 160 Degree LED Light Bar is equipped with six high power RGB LEDs for bright and consistent illumination. The light bars utilize an optical lens over each LED to ensure even distribution of light with a wide beam angle of 160 degrees. The wide beam angle of the RGB 160 Degree LED Light Bars enables users to illuminate shallow light boxes and reduce hotspots using fewer light bars.

"We designed RGB 160 Degree LED Light Bars to provide even illumination and fantastic color in shallow light boxes," stated Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights. CEO Jamison Day added, "Our scenic customers asked us to develop a product that would enable them to better leverage RGB in backlighting applications. We are very excited to launch RGB LED Light Bars to meet their needs."

RGB 160 Degree LED Light Bars feature precut mounting holes, making them easy to install. They are dimmable and easily controlled using a variety of LED controllers and dimmers from Environmental Lights. RGB 160 Degree LED Light Bars are UL Listed and compatible with complex DMX lighting systems. They can also be used in conjunction with DMX decoders for ultimate lighting control.

Product Features

160 degree beam angle

6 LEDs per light bar

480 mm long

UL Listed, CE, RoHS

RGB 160 Degree LED Light Bars are available exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling 888-880-1880.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for six years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

