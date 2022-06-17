Environmental Office Solutions Upgrades to the Latest R2v3 Standard

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to build upon a history of integrity and trust in the recycling industry, Environmental Office Solutions, Inc. (EOS) has achieved R2v3 – the latest upgrade in standards set for the electronics industry by Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI). EOS is committed to continuous improvement through the monitoring of objectives and rigorous evaluation of our management system which guides our end of life recycling programs that help preserve the environment.

Global concerns about the environment, as well data security threats, highlight the importance of handling used electronics and other e-waste properly and responsibly. R2v3 addresses this through enhanced documentation, data security controls, material flow management and heightened reuse objectives and operations. These new standards are key differentiators for Environmental Office Solutions.

Since 2012, Environmental Office Solutions has embraced R2 standards and principles and this latest upgrade demonstrates EOS's commitment to best practices in the recycling industry. In addition to R2, E.O.S. has also been approved as a downstream vendor by the Recycler Qualification Office as part of the Canadian EPRA Recycler Qualification Program.

Chris Stoddard, Founder, said "We are pleased to have received our certification to the new R2v3 standard and thank the entire EOS team who helped make this happen. Our company was started over 25 years ago on the principles of reuse and reducing waste, this latest upgrade demonstrates our continued commitment to these principles."

Founded in 1996 by Chris Stoddard and Mark Tosi, Environmental Office Solutions, Inc. (EOS) provides custom-tailored, comprehensive, closed-loop recycling and end-of-life asset recovery programs for large corporations and small businesses alike, federal, state and municipal governments as well as educational institutions of all sizes.

EOS is headquartered in a 40,000+ square-foot recycling facility located in East Hartford, Connecticut with an additional 40,000+ square-foot recycling, warehouse and distribution facility in Colorado. With multiple facilities, EOS can quickly and efficiently process assets, thus providing more attractive pricing for customers.

Exceptional customer service is the cornerstone of our business. EOS has a responsive and knowledgeable team of recycling representatives with over 100 years of combined industry experience.

EOS has the expertise and flexibility to create an income-generating, custom-tailored recycling program for any enterprise. Visit our website at www.eosusa.com to learn more.

