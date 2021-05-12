Environmental Services Company Partners With Local Governments To Protect Areas Threatened By Post-fire Debris Flow

MADERA COUNTY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With wildfire season fast approaching in California, one environmental services company is partnering with local governments to protect residents from the threat of debris flow and mudslides.

"We understand the long-term dangers resulting from these fires," said George Duesson, Stormwater Channel Manager for SOX Erosion Solution (www.soxerosion.com). "These fires destroy root systems which de-stabilize land. The results are devastating as homes and roads are destroyed by debris flow.

"Fortunately, this is being addressed by city and county governments. We're pleased to be part of the solution in that we're donating a portion of our products that will protect these stricken areas."

Recently, SOX Erosion Solutions, the developer of several patented erosion control and soil stabilization products, entered into a unique partnership with Madera City Sheriff and the Office of Emergency Services (OES). The Madera County Sheriff's Department installed more than 4,000 feet of SOXFence® that will reduce the risk associated with debris flow and mudslides related to the devastating Creek fire that burned 379,895 acres in Madera and Fresno Counties. The goal was to contain debris and avoid potential choking of traffic in the North Fork area.

SOXFence® is one of several patented erosion control and shoreline restoration products offered by the Florida-based company. The risk mitigation containment system is easily installed and can be removed and deployed in other areas.

SOX Erosion Solutions has been providing SOXFence® as a solution to counties in California since 2017. Debris flow risk mitigation installations are actively deployed in Orange County, Yurba Buena Island - San Francisco , Santa Clarita, and Madera County with more on the horizon.

"We received significant news coverage," added Duesson. "As a result, several municipalities are reaching out to us as the wildfire season approaches."

As reported in local media (https://abc30.com/creek-fire-burn-scar-madera-county-office-of-emergency-services-sox-erosion-solutions/10513669/), SOX Erosion Solutions, donated half of this product to Madera County to make sure residents remain safe during these difficult times.

About SOX Erosion Solutions

SOX Erosion Solutions offers a suite of patented, bio-engineered erosion control and shoreline restoration products that include SOXFence®, ShoreSOX®, and DredgeSOX®. Municipalities, golf courses, community associations, and homeowners have used these products to protect and restore their assets.

