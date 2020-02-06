Environmental Solutions Group Announces 2020 Training and Product Awareness Roadshow Schedule

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Solutions Group (ESG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced today the 2020 Roadshow schedule which includes special events hosted by Heil® dealers located across the United States.

The ESG Roadshow is an innovative training and educational product program operated from a highly customized, state-of-the-art 53' mobile classroom that conveniently delivers invaluable services right to the dealer's location.

The Roadshow events will feature the latest Heil®, Curotto-Can® and 3rd Eye® product demonstrations as well as in-person service and training tips by Travis Wallen of Heil. Mr. Wallen is best known to the waste industry by his nickname "The Service Guru" and is host of the "Heil Service Shack" online video training series.

The Roadshow is scheduled to appear at eight Heil dealers during the 2020 season:

February 24 , 2020………..Tampa Crane & Body ( Tampa, Florida )

, 2020………..Tampa Crane & Body ( ) March 16 , 2020…………...Heil of Texas ( San Antonio, Texas )

, 2020…………...Heil of ( ) April 20 , 2020……………..River City Hydraulics ( Sherwood, Arkansas )

, 2020……………..River City Hydraulics ( ) June 8 , 2020……………...EJ Equipment ( Addison, Illinois )

, 2020……………...EJ Equipment ( ) July 20 , 2020……………..Bell Equipment ( Gahanna, Ohio )

, 2020……………..Bell Equipment ( ) August 17 , 2020………….EESS (N. Oxford, Massachusetts )

, 2020………….EESS (N. ) September 14 , 2020……..Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems ( Chesapeake, Virginia )

, 2020……..Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems ( ) October 2020…………….Carolina Environmental Systems ( Kernersville, North Carolina )

"The Roadshow represents ESG's commitment to its dealers and end-users by bringing new products, Nexteligence™ Connected Tech Training and cutting-edge technological innovations, such as 3rd Eye® Digital systems, directly to Heil® dealers nationwide," said Pat Carroll, President of ESG. "We recognize that better maintenance training helps to ensure ESG products deliver the lowest Total Cost of Collection or TCC. The Roadshow enables us to bring these training programs right to our dealers' door."

TCC is a metric that fleet owners are increasingly paying attention to that correlates the overall cost of the asset and support services, i.e., vehicle cost, fuel, maintenance, tags, depreciation, labor, etc., divided by the number of customers serviced each day. The lower the TCC, the higher the overall Return On Investment of the vehicle.

Nexteligence™ Connected Tech Training is ESG's four-tiered training certification program that takes service technicians of all levels and molds them into consistently trained, highly skilled maintenance specialists. By teaching technicians to skillfully maintain, troubleshoot, and repair both current and legacy Heil® products and 3rd Eye® systems, they will become highly valued assets within their organizations. Ensuring that Heil® collection fleet products are performing at peak efficiency, Nexteligence™ trained technicians will reduce downtime and lower their fleet's overall TCC.

For additional information on Heil®, the ESG Roadshow or Nexteligence™ training, please visit them online at www.heil.com.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group® is an amalgamation of companies, whose mission is to develop solutions for the waste collection industry and greater transportation-reliant adjacencies. ESG operates with a clearly defined vision, set of core values, and strategic priorities. ESG brings together several industry-leading product brands including Heil, Marathon, 3rd Eye Cam, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can which are respected throughout the solid waste industry for their quality, durability, reliability, and unmatched service. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Environmental Solutions Group Contact:

Jeffry Swertfeger

(423) 648-5257

jswertfeger@doveresg.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

