Environmental Solutions Group Launches Connected Collections™

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Solutions Group (ESG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of Connected Collections™, its comprehensive fleet asset data gathering, analytics and reporting system, which connects Heil® refuse bodies, 3rd Eye® cameras, digital offerings and the recently acquired Soft-Pak™ back-office systems and in-cab tablets in a combined offering that helps fleets make better decisions faster.

Pat Carroll, President of ESG, has often referred to a modern garbage truck as a "factory without a roof." Like modern factory machines that are monitored for productivity and maintenance readiness, refuse vehicles need to be similarly connected to ensure peak performance. With the introduction of Connected Collections, they are.

"Challenges such as safety, first-year driver and technician turn-over and scheduling maintenance are a large part of the equation. Fleets also struggle the moment their equipment touches their customers in areas like over-loaded containers, recycling contamination, missed pick-ups, container location identification and property damage claims. As an industry, these were issues we needed to address," said Carroll.

With the advancement of technology, Heil, 3rd Eye, and Soft-Pak have combined forces to develop a rich stream of data that can be used in a large array of products and services, which have a positive effect on the hauler's on-route performance, asset maintenance, shop utilization and safety. Connected Collections improves the relationship between haulers and customers and, ultimately, grows their bottom line.

"It all starts with the refuse collection vehicle and 3rd Eye. The 3rd Eye digital system works with any OEM chassis or body and can support up to eight cameras to provide fleet owners 360-degree visibility, including the driver and what the driver sees," said Carroll. "Both chassis and body data are being transmitted through the 3rd Eye gateway in the cab to the cloud, where the events are then classified and distributed, based on use case."

Safety events are sent to 3rd Eye's review team to identify coachable events to improve driver behavior while Positive Service Verification events are pushed to the Soft-Pak customer profile to document service, or exceptions, as well as customer billing.

"It's important to note that all route and vehicle data collection is passive so that the driver can focus on operating the vehicle safely without having to shift focus to either capture images or manually input route collection information," said Carroll. "Engine data is run through analytics for predictive maintenance, where open work orders can be automatically sent to a fleet's maintenance system based on vehicle fault codes via 3rd Eye's Optim-Eyes™ module."

Soft-Pak's back-office systems along with its Mobile-PakTM in-cab computing tablet meld perfectly with Heil and 3rd Eye to produce a rich stream of data that represent virtually every aspect of a fleet's asset during a workday. Fleet owners can access this data through Soft-Pak's industry-leading interface to generate customer billing, track landfill weight tickets via its Scale-Pak software, optimize route productivity via its Map-PakTM tablet-based turn-by-turn routing software and even enhance roll-off routes.

"In short, Connected Collections can help fleets improve service levels and grow closer to their customers," said Carroll. "With Connected Collections, ESG is providing the tools for fleet owners that make every aspect of their operation easier while allowing them to make better decisions faster."

In addition, while the Heil, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak combination provides fleet owners with the most comprehensive set of Connected Collections options, non-Heil fleets can experience many of the benefits that Connected Collections has to offer through ESG's range of products and services.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover leverages global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead in the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

