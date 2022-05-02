Environmental Testing Market Size to Grow by USD 3.79 Billion | Alpha Analytical Inc., ALS Ltd., and American Environmental Testing Laboratory LLC Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

Environmental Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Environmental Testing and Research Lab, Alpha Analytical Inc., ALS Ltd., American Environmental Testing Laboratory LLC, AnaLabs Inc., Apal Agricultural Laboratory, AS International Corporation Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bureau Veritas SA, EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Hydrologic Associates, Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Pace Analytical Services LLC, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories, and TUV SUD AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Competitive Landscape

The environmental testing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering innovative services to end-users to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are offering innovative solutions and launching products for strengthening their position in the market. For instance, ALS Ltd. offers laboratory testing, inspection, certification, and verification solutions.

Top Environmental Testing Companies

Advanced Environmental Testing and Research Lab

Alpha Analytical Inc.

ALS Ltd.

American Environmental Testing Laboratory LLC

AnaLabs Inc.

Apal Agricultural Laboratory

AS International Corporation Ltd.

AsureQuality Ltd.

Bureau Veritas SA

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Hydrologic Associates

Intertek Group Plc

Merieux NutriSciences Corp.

Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Pace Analytical Services LLC

RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd.

SGS SA

Symbio Laboratories

TUV SUD AG

Environmental Testing Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Air testing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Water testing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Soil testing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Air testing application segment held the largest environmental testing market share in 2021. The segment will continue to record highest growth during the forecast period. Air testing involves monitoring the air quality, the gas levels in the environment, ozone depletion, and pollution rates. The monitoring of air quality, specifically in a community or other designated areas, to know the air quality of a particular area in correspondence to standard parameters drives the growth of the segment.

Environmental Testing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for the environmental testing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of environmental monitoring programs will fuel the environmental testing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

