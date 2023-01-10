Environmental Testing Market to be Worth $20.16 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global environmental testing market size is expected to reach USD 20.16 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the strict environmental laws and regulations, as well as the active involvement of various agencies, such as the Organization of Supervision and Environmental Assessment (OEFA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in observing environmental conditions. Construction activity has significantly decreased as a result of the COVID-19 spread, and this drop can be ascribed to considerable disruptions in the corresponding industrial and supply-chain operations.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The rapid technology segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 owing to the advantages of rapid methods, such as greater accuracy, precision, sensitivity, and reproducibility

The wastewater/effluent sample segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2022. Wastewater treatment is required to preserve public health and the environment, as well as to keep industrial processes running smoothly, which drives the segment growth.

The chemical target-tested segment was the largest in 2022 owing to the high awareness about reducing chemical pollution in water, air, and soil.

The government end-use segment led the industry in 2022 owing to the rise in government programs promoting green & sustainable environment and increasing public-private investments for the implementation of environmental testing systems

In June 2020 , Intertek Group plc launched CarbonClear, a certification program for the verification of upstream carbon intensity per barrel of oil. The certification is expected to benefit customers to facilitate their objectives of achieving carbon neutrality.

Read 150-page market research report, "Environmental Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sample (Soil, Air), By Technology (Rapid, Conventional), By Target-tested (Chemical, Biological), By End-use (Government, Industrial), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Environmental Testing Market Growth & Trends

Environmental testing services, however, have revealed a wide spectrum of consumption in the personal care and pharmaceutical sectors during the pandemic. The regulatory authorities demand routine sample testing & inspection of environmental waste and the need for customized testing services is also among the key drivers propelling the industry's growth. The growing public awareness about environmental deterioration and the development of quick test procedures for detecting contaminants in the environment will open up profitable market development opportunities. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for environmental testing services over the forecast period.

The need from businesses for specialized testing methods for time-efficient results and productivity has greatly increased investments in the installation of rapid testing methods, such as analytical testing, in recent times. This is expected to propel the market demand for environmental testing over the forecast period. For instance, Eurofins Scientific acquired Lab Frontier Co., Ltd., a South Korea-based provider of food, environment, and cosmetics testing services from Young In Group. This acquisition provided Eurofins an entry into the South Korean analytical testing market. Environmental testing manufacturers are seeking collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to develop advanced and innovative environmental testing solutions.

In addition, manufacturers are also adopting several strategies like new product development, and geographical expansion, to enhance their market penetration and cater to the end-use industries. For instance, in March 2022, SGS S.A. announced the acquisition of Ireland-based Gas Analysis Services (GAS), a gas analysis testing and Instrumentation Company. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the former's position in high-purity gas testing and expand its customer portfolio in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and food & beverage sectors.

Environmental Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global environmental testing market on the basis of technology, sample, target-tested, end-use, and region:

Environmental Testing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Rapid

Mass Spectrometer Testing



Molecular Spectroscopy Testing



Chromatography Testing



Acidity/Alkalinity Testing



Turbidity Testing



PCR Testing



Immunoassay Testing



Others

Conventional

Culture Plate Method



Biological & Chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD & COD)



Dissolved Oxygen Determination (DOD)

Environmental Testing Market - Sample Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Wastewater/Effluent

Soil

Water

Air

Noise

Others

Environmental Testing Market - Target-tested Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Chemical

Biological

Temperature

Particulate Matter

Moisture

Noise

Environmental Testing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Government

Industrial

Environment Testing Laboratories

Energy & Utilities

Agriculture

Others

Environmental Testing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Environmental Testing Market

SGA SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Bureau Veritas

ALS Ltd.

TUV SUD

Asure Quality

Merieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.

Symbio Laboratories

