Environmentally Friendly, Clean Soy Candles Filling Rooms with Enticing Fragrance - Halarosis Develops New Scents, Plans to Expand Product Offering in Coming Months

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halarosis (https://halarosis.com/) announced it will be adding new scents to its growing line of fragrance products while also planning a major product expansion in the coming months, including air and fabric fresheners, and reed diffusers. All new products will align with the overarching Halarosis mission to educate consumers on the dangers of additives like phthalates and other harmful substances found in many common home fragrance products. Halarosis (Greek for relaxation) is an all-natural soy wax, vegan, and cruelty-free company dedicated to producing items that are better for both people and the environment, totally eliminating toxic ingredients. Halarosis products are available online directly from the company, and through Amazon and Walmart.com.

Halarosis LLC Halarosis LLC

"People increasingly want to live much healthier lifestyles and you see that reflected everywhere now, especially in food and exercise trends," said Joanna Vassiliades, Halarosis Founder. "But it's surprising that people still use other products that are harmful to their health. So many candles on the market today, from big-name brands to small businesses, are made of paraffin wax, which is a petroleum waste product."

"These waxes and fragrances used in candle-making often contain toxins, like phthalates and parabens. It's shocking, but people are still burning candles with carcinogens, mutagens, reproductive toxins, and organ toxins in their homes – usually because they have no idea. And although some companies are trying to provide better options like soy wax, those candles often do not entice new customers because they don't have the same richness of scent people want. We knew we could do better, so the wax used in our candle-making process is not only clean and pure soy, but also sustainable and biodegradable. And the exciting part: it has a strong, robust scent that lasts."

Halarosis: A Difference You Can Smell

All natural, high quality soy wax blend formulated for an even burn.

Lead-free single and double cotton wicks.

Free of phthalates and paraffins. Also carcinogen-free, as defined in the guidelines of Proposition 65.

Cruelty-free and completely vegan, with room-filling, long-lasting fragrances.

A wide range of popular fragrances like: Pineapple & Herb, Apple Berry Harvest, Apple Cinnamon, Black Cherry Vino, Lavender, Winter Forest , Sweet Coconut, and Amber & Musk.

"Clean fragrances are just as important as safe, sustainable wax," explained Vassiliades. "Some companies will claim to infuse their candles with essential oils, without informing customers that they are also using fragrance oils which may contain toxic ingredients. We work to provide a wide range of fragrances that please all of our clientele, meaning that sometimes we have to use more than just essential oils. But the scents we use are always safe, as we work very closely with our suppliers to ensure that our fragrance oils are phthalate-free and toxin-free."

Halarosis candles were recently included in the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards celebrity gift bags, delivered to celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, DJ Snoop, Addison Rae, Kim Lee, Heidi Klum, the cast of "Jersey Shore," Selena Gomez, and both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. For the latest updates on new Halarosis scents, follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok.

About Halarosis

Halarosis is dedicated to creating vegan home products that are toxin-free and better for people. Our mission is to make every home an inviting atmosphere where people can enjoy room-filling fragrances that are as natural as possible. Using a unique wax formula, Halarosis candles are designed to fill rooms with fragrance while being safe, clean, and environmentally friendly. Discover why Halarosis means relaxation at: www.Halarosis.com.

Media Contact:

Joanna Vassiliades, Founder

1-800-991-5699

[email protected]

SOURCE Halarosis LLC

Related Links

http://www.halarosis.com

