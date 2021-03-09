Environments for Aging Selects Watercrest Sarasota as a Finalist in the 2021 Annual Senior Living Design Showcase

Published each year in the Spring issue of Environments for Aging , the EFA Design Showcase offers a compilation of architecture and interior design projects representing outstanding innovative design solutions in new or renovated senior care environments across the nation. Award winners will be recognized at the 2021 EFA Expo & Conference in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Watercrest Sarasota is a signature Watercrest product partnered by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. The design team includes Interior Design Associates, HKS Architecture, LifeBUILT Architecture, and Walker and Company construction.

Watercrest Sarasota is a newly-constructed, luxury senior living campus comprised of 72 independent, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care residences with world-class amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, Florida-style outdoor living spaces, as well as exquisitely designed dining venues in a resort-style environment.

Ideally located at 4100 University Parkway in Sarasota, Florida, Watercrest Sarasota is currently welcoming independent living and assisted living residents and accepting reservations in memory care. For community information, contact Collin Baranick, Executive Director at [email protected] or 941-979-1396.

Watercrest Sarasota is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. Their first project, Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care opened in 2020 in Naples, FL. For information on United Properties, visit http://www.uproperties.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

