Envista Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BREA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel MedTech Madness 2021 Annual West Coast Bus Tour at the Montage Laguna Beach Hotel on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 7:00 – 8:00 AM PST .

from 7:00 – . Goldman Sachs 14 th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top on Thursday, January 6, 2022 (virtual event) from 11:00 – 11:50 AM PST .

Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top on (virtual event) from 11:00 – . 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel San Francisco on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 3:00 – 3:40 PM PST .

Investors will be able to access any applicable recordings through Envista's Investor Relations website under the subheading Events and Presentations.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, KaVo, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Stephen Keller

Investor Relations

Envista Holdings Corporation

200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E

Brea, CA 92821

Telephone: (714) 817-7000

Fax: (714) 817-5450

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation