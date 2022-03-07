Envista To Hold Investor Day at Envista Summit

BREA, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced that the company will be holding an Investor Day at its Envista Summit on Friday, April 1st from 8:00 am – 10:30 am CT. Interested attendees can register at this LINK and select the "virtual" option. Please note - this event will be a hybrid event, with limited in-person attendance. If you would like to attend in-person, please contact [email protected].

The inaugural Envista Summit is a customer focused event designed to offer a premium training and education experience that will highlight Envista's unique and differentiated product portfolio and digitally integrated solutions. This event brings together the popular Ormco Forum and Nobel Biocare Symposium with a brand new "Technology Track" that captures every element of the clinical workflow. For more information about Envista Summit visit www.envistasummit.com or under Events on the Envista website.

ABOUT ENVISTA

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a broad range of dental professionals' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

