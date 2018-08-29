Envoc Launches Person-to-Person Digital Credential Verification for LA Wallet App

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Wallet is already getting a major update after launching July 4. Release 1.3 includes some top user-requested features to make it more powerful and easier to use. With a built-in license verification module, Touch ID and Face ID compatibility, and a few bug fixes, LA Wallet is on its way to become Louisiana's preferred method of identification.

The newest functions are part of LA Wallet's mission to make the app more widely and easily accepted by users, officials, and businesses as well as more secure for users. The VerifyYou™ feature creates a unique encryption code for each verification instance, ensuring the code cannot be counterfeited for verification. The feature allows anyone with the LA Wallet app to check the authenticity of another LA Wallet digital driver's license. Businesses that deal with age-restricted services can be more confident that they are not serving to underage patrons with forged identification, while users themselves can verify scheduled personal services.

LA Wallet now also includes the AAVMA code, the barcode on the back of a physical license, so that officials and businesses can use a barcode scanner to verify a user's license. The barcode is enlarged to allow an easier scan. Added security features include Touch ID and Face ID, which serve as an alternative to the PIN code.

The new version of LA Wallet also includes many helpful tips to assist users during purchase, such as locating the audit number. As a bonus feature for users who want to share the link to download LA Wallet with friends and family, a social media sharing option is now available. Additionally, the small hiccups in some of LA Wallet's functions have been fixed, including displaying Wildlife and Fisheries endorsements.

With more features to come, LA Wallet is striving to improve its experience and capabilities with each release. Louisiana citizens are encouraged to leave their feedback via https://feedback.lawallet.com/. Louisiana business owners interested in accepting LA Wallet can email info@lawallet.com for more information.

To download LA Wallet to your iPhone or Android device, visit www.lawallet.com.

