Envoy Mortgage Expands Lending Team in Connecticut

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage lender, Envoy Mortgage, today announced the expansion of its Northeast lending team with a new branch in Milford, Connecticut, led by mortgage lending veteran, Debbie Siena. This new branch adds to Envoy's network of locations in the region, with several other branches located across Connecticut and outside of New York and Philadelphia.

Siena brings more than 30 years of loan origination experience to Milford and other neighboring communities. She has the distinction of being the number one producer in Connecticut previously.

"We're thrilled to welcome back Debbie Siena to the Envoy family. Her work ethic and passion for helping individuals and families with their purchase or refinance is unparalleled," Andrew Pettola, Senior Vice President, Northeast Division, said. "She has a strong commitment to providing a personal, high-touch mortgage experience to customers throughout the entire process. Customers love her, and we do too."

"Coming back to Envoy was a no-brainer. It's a great company with great leaders who make me feel supported and empowered to do what I love to do. I'm thrilled to be back and looking forward to continuing to serve clients and growing our team in the future," Siena said.

Siena has lived in Woodbridge, CT, with her husband Vinny for the past 25 years. She's a graduate of Laurelton Hall High School and attended Quinnipiac University prior to beginning her career in the mortgage industry.

About Envoy Mortgage

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX, dedicated to serving retail originators exclusively to allow them to serve their customers and grow their businesses. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie-approved seller/servicer licensed in 47 states, Envoy branches deliver outstanding customer service while offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process.

Visit https://www.envoymortgage.com for more information. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666.

