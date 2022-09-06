Envoy Solutions Extends Footprint in the Northeast With H.T. Berry Company Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired Canton, Mass.- based H.T. Berry Company Inc. H.T. Berry Company is a national leader in janitorial supplies and foodservice products with a diverse group of clients, including restaurant chains, large high-rise office towers, schools, manufacturers, and more. The company, which has steadily grown over the years, ships products to several locations around the country. H.T. Berry Company delivers cost-effective solutions for its clients to help them create healthier and more environmentally friendly workplaces. With this new partnership, Envoy Solutions continues to extend its geographic footprint in the heavily populated Northeast and capitalizes on the strengths of its existing companies in the region to better serve its clients. By adding H.T. Berry Company, Envoy Solutions advances its position as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors.

"H.T. Berry Company will greatly enhance our product offerings for janitorial supplies and foodservice disposables in the New England market to help us deliver the best solutions for our clients," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "Through our differentiated business model, we will create greater efficiencies in the Northeast and beyond while leveraging the world-class capabilities of our regional companies. I look forward to working with Jane Busconi and her top-notch team, who like us, are committed to customer service excellence."

Founded in 1964, H.T. Berry Company is a second-generation family-operated company that takes great pride in its charitable activities. Since 2004, the company has collected more than $1 million for cancer research through its annual golf tournament fundraiser. Envoy Solutions and H.T. Berry Company share a core vision of solving problems and delivering products that improve the daily operations, health, wellness, and safety of people, facilities, and businesses across the country.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter in our company's history that will benefit our associates, our supplier partners, and our clients," said Jane Busconi, CEO of H.T. Berry Company. "By joining Envoy Solutions, we gain a strong national partner that will significantly deepen our category knowledge, expand our product offerings, and accelerate our growth in the future."

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About H.T. Berry Company:

H.T. Berry Company, founded in 1964, is a national leader in janitorial supplies and foodservice products. The company serves a wide range of clients including healthcare, childcare, education, lodging, restaurants, commercial cleaning, and more.

Based in Canton, Mass., H.T. Berry Company prides itself on being a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) at the state level. For more information, please visit www.htberry.com.

