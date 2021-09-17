ENVOY's First-Ever NFT Release "Decentraboard" Sells Out In Hours With Purchases From Ignite, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Timmy Trumpet, CryptoPunk 1805 and Bored Ape 6444

Located in Manhattan on the cross streets of 1500 Broadway & W 43 Street, the billboard is available for viewing on September 16th - 18th from 6am to 2am, displaying 30 second ads which show each ad a minimum of 300 times a day on the eye-catching 56x29 foot installment.

Offering 304 unique opportunities to display artwork or brands on this live digital billboard featured in Times Square, the first batch of initial NFT releases sold out within under 2 hours and the second batch within just 60 minutes.

Over the next twelve months,ENVOY Network will be taking Decentraboard to other iconic advertorial locations around the world.

NFT curated billboard board spaces were snapped up by Mario Nawfal, Evan Luthra, DJ's Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, chart-topping DJ/producer Lost Frequencies and corporations such as: Axesora.com, Prosper, Realis Network, Prometheus Lab, 3Commas, Crypto.com, NFT Tech and Coldstack Foundation, Timmmy Trumpet, Bassjackers & Belgian platinum record selling classical artist Helmut Lotti.

Bram Verstraeten, CEO of ENVOY Network agency said: "We have been true to our mission with Decentraboard and have made NFT history by bridging the gap between traditional advertising and blockchain technology.

"The buyers of Decentraboard NFT's recognise the investment potential and value of owning a slot and want to be part of our disruptive movement. Each slot owner receives a high resolution picture that captures this unique occasion.

"Decentraboard is a true uNFT, because it has the ability to advertise worldwide, making it a very useful commodity for buyers, rather than just a nice to have or novelty NFT for collectors.

"Our first exhibition will teach us how to improve, and our second version of the platform is launching soon to make the user experience even better."

"Our ENVOY community is buzzing about Decentraboard and all the other NFT's we are teasing and dropping through our website and Telegram platform.

"Watch out because Decentraboad will be appearing in another iconic location very soon!"

The innovative billboard where savvy owners can change the imagery in their 'slot' as frequently as they like, showcases highly collectable NFTs: Cryptopunks, BoredApes and Fast Food Punks. The first use cases are actually high-end NFTs showcased with a verification system. The sale for space caused internet traffic jams during the first launch and crashed Decentraboard website servers, overwhelmed by so many users vying for space.

To view Decentraboard in its entirety with the 304 moving parts, go to www.decentraboard.com .

Dedicated to making NFTs accessible for everyone, ENVOY is the first NFT agency with every release offering both premium purchases, and unique 'community driven' NFTs to empower fans on all budgets.

ENVOY has confirmed a selection of initial NFT releases and will announce many more trailblazing collaborations with household names and brands in the coming months.

As a wider community perk, ENVOY Network empowers members to trade and collect unique community NFTs and gain rewards.

To access ENVOY Network and its unique NFT releases, you need to pre-register at the platform at https://envoy.art to gain access, receive updates and advance notifications.

ABOUT ENVOY NETWORK

ENVOY Network is a premium NFT agency founded in 2021 by a team of industry experts from global organisations including: Spotify, Smash The House and Activision. The community-focused platform enables fans to purchase and trade unique pieces from their favourite artists and celebrities without needing to be a crypto expert. ENVOY collaborates with renowned talent including: artists, actors, celebrities, influencers, festivals, publishers, esports companies and IP owners to create impactful NFT's. For more information, visit https://www.envoy.art

