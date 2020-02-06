Envy Gaming Hops Onboard Greyhound as Preferred Travel Partner for 2020 Esports Seasons

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envy Gaming, Inc., the Texas-based esports organization that owns the Dallas Fuel team in the Overwatch League and the Dallas Empire team in the Call of Duty League, announced a season long partnership with Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America. The partnership is the first foray into esports for the iconic transportation operator, which carries more than 16 million passengers to 2,400 destinations across North America each year.

Greyhound will provide exclusive intercity bus transportation onboard its modern fleet to Envy's professional esports teams during the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League matches played in North Texas in 2020 and plans to launch the partnership with a gaming-themed fan lounge on a Greyhound bus at the Dallas Fuel Opening Weekend, February 8-9.

"When looking at the esports industry, we realized that our brands align in many ways: modernizing entertainment, utilizing new technologies, and delivering a product that's accessible and convenient to the greatest number of people," said Lourdes Brown, Director of Marketing at Greyhound. "We're proud to be partnering with Envy Gaming and excited to provide fans across North America a better, more affordable travel option to see their favorite teams this season."

Greyhound's buses have free WiFi and onboard entertainment allowing passengers to stream movies and television shows or play games from their own devices. Passengers can travel in comfort with extra legroom, leather seats and convenient power outlets to stay connected.

"Partnering with Greyhound gives us a chance to work with not only a fellow category leader based in Dallas, but one of the most iconic and well-known brands in travel in all of the world," said Geoff Moore, President and COO of Envy Gaming. "Greyhound gets it–delivering modern amenities to enhance the customer experience is parallel in so many ways to the esports events we are producing in North Texas that blend the best of sports and entertainment."

Custom-wrapped Greyhound buses featuring team branding are expected to appear at North Texas arenas hosting esports events, and players for the Dallas Fuel, the Dallas Empire and Team Envy will appear in social media and video campaigns with Greyhound. Engine Shop consulted on terms of the partnership.

For more information or to see the Greyhound lounge at Dallas Fuel Opening Weekend, visit DallasFuel.com.

About Envy Gaming

Envy Gaming, Inc. is the owner and operator of popular esports franchise Team Envy, the Dallas Fuel team in the Overwatch League, and the Dallas Empire in the Call of Duty League. Founded as a professional Call of Duty team in 2007, owner Mike Rufail has grown the Dallas-based organization into one of the largest and most-winning esports groups in the world. Today, Envy Gaming competes, streams and produces content across multiple titles including Overwatch, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, and Super Smash Bros. Envy was named the 2016 Esports Team of the Year. For more information, visit Envy.gg.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 2,400 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-661-8747 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com. For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus, Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com.

