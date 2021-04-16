Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Oral Presentation of TLR Signaling Inhibition with Mosedipimod (EC-18) at The International Liver Congress 2021 (EASL)

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, announced that it has been selected at the 1st round of abstract submission to present at The International Liver Congress™ 2021 (EASL), which will be held virtually on June 23-26, 2021.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: First in-class, orally active Toll-like receptor signaling inhibitor mosedipimod (PLAG) attenuates molecular, biochemical and histologic features of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in vitro and in vivo.

Presenter: Michael Charlton, MBBS, FRCP, University of Chicago

Date: Wednesday to Saturday, June 23-26

"We are excited to present our unique mechanism of action on accelerating the endocytic trafficking of TLRs by our therapeutic candidate EC-18 at the virtual International Liver Congress," said Ki Young Sohn, CEO and Chairman of Enzychem Lifesciences. "Based on this compelling preclinical data, I firmly believe that the further development of EC-18 could lead to a novel therapy for NAFLD and NASH."

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's proprietary compound, EC-18 is the subject of two Phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis and COVID-19. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.

