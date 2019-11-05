Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Poster Presentation at Liver Meeting 2019

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation (KOSDAQ: 183490), a South Korean biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative new medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, announced today the acceptance of a poster presentation at The Liver Meeting 2019, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place November 8-12 in Boston, MA.

The poster presentation is titled: "EC-18, A Novel Immune Resolution Accelerator, Improves NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis) and Liver Fibrosis," which will address the potential efficacy of its new drug candidate EC-18 in NASH. The lead study author is Dr. Myung-Hwan Kim, professor at the Department of Gastroenterology, Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease with significant unmet need. NAFLD encompasses a spectrum of fatty liver disease, ranging from steatosis to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) accompanied by hepatocyte ballooning and inflammation and fibrosis. To identify potential new drug for NASH and fibrosis, Enzychem Lifesciences investigated whether EC-18 shows improvement in both NASH and fibrosis via accelerating resolution of inflammation.

"Results of this preclinical study indicate that EC-18, a novel immune resolution accelerator, has the potential to both prevent and treat symptoms before NASH progresses to liver fibrosis, which may enable earlier intervention and improved management of patients," said Dr. Ki Young Sohn, CEO and Chairman of Enzychem Lifesciences. "We believe that these results add to the growing evidence of EC-18's potential as a promising new therapeutic in NASH and other diseases."

Presentation Details

Title: EC-18, A Novel Immune Resolution Accelerator, Improves NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis) and Liver Fibrosis

Publication Number: 2125

Lead Author: Prof. Myung-Hwan Kim, Asan Medical Center

Poster Session Date: Monday, November 11, 2019

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Hall B

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop new and innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound EC-18, is an immune resolution accelerator, derived from Sika deer antler that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. For more information on Enzychem Lifesciences, visit http://www.enzychem.com/

Media Contact: Ted Kim (Manager of Business Development)

Email: ted.kim@enzychem.com

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences

Related Links

http://www.enzychem.com

