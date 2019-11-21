Enzychem Lifesciences Presents EC-18 NASH Development Update at The Liver Meeting 2019

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation (KOSDAQ: 183490), highlighted promising nonclinical data from its NASH candidate EC-18 at The Liver Meeting 2019, hosted annually by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).

Enzychem's poster presentation, titled: "EC-18, A Novel Immune Resolution Accelerator, Improves NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis) and Liver Fibrosis," highlighted key nonclinical data for the company's lead NASH candidate EC-18, a novel immune resolution accelerator. There are currently no FDA approved therapies for NASH, which causes liver inflammation and fibrosis.

Promising nonclinical results from three different animal models were presented, including the STZ-induced acute hepatosteatosis model, STAM NASH and fibrosis model, and the high-fat high-fructose hepatosteatois model. The results confirmed nonclinical activity of EC-18 via a dual mechanism of action: 1) facilitating the resolution of hepatic inflammation caused by lipotoxicity and consequent oxidative stress via swift removal of Damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) and an early termination of the necroptosis signal; and 2) increasing lipid uptake in peripheral tissues such as muscle tissue, by protecting beta-cell damage and subsequently restoring the function of Lipoprotein lipase (LPL), which in turn reduces the delivery of free fatty acids into the liver.

"We are very impressed with these initial results and the level of interest from researchers, clinicians, investors, and global pharmaceutical companies attending the Liver Meeting conference, who engaged in discussions with us regarding our nonclinical study protocol, EC-18's mechanism of action, and our clinical development strategy. We are currently seeking a global licensing partner to develop EC-18, and these results indicate that our oral immune resolution accelerator has the potential to both prevent and treat symptoms before NASH progresses to liver fibrosis, which may enable the earlier intervention and improved management of patients," said Dr. Do Young Lee, Chief Scientific Officer at Enzychem Lifesciences.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop new and innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound EC-18, is an immune resolution accelerator, derived from Sika deer antler that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. For more information on Enzychem Lifesciences, visit http://www.enzychem.com/

Media Contact: Ted Kim (Manager of Business Development)

Email: ted.kim@enzychem.com

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences

