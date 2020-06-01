EOD Warrior Foundation Announces Key Leadership Change as Ken Falke Retires as Board Chairman

After 16 years of philanthropic service, Ken Falke hands over the role of Board Chairman to Greg. Under Ken's leadership the Foundation has achieved great success. Ken was a key leader in merging the EOD Memorial Foundation and Wounded EOD Warrior Foundation to create one organization with increased capacity to serve the entire EOD community. Sine 2004, Ken has helped raise over $11 million providing direct support for financial relief grants, therapeutic healing retreats, educational scholarships, and care of the EOD Memorial Wall.

"Julia and I are very grateful for all of your support. It is with mixed emotions that after 16 years, I am retiring from my role as the Chairman of the EOD Warrior Foundation. Our newly elected Chairman is Mr. Greg Mittelman. And, after serving alongside Greg on the EOD Warrior Foundation Board for years, I know that Greg brings great leadership capabilities, a strong personal reputation, and strategic vision for this Foundation's future. Thank you for your continued support," said Ken Falke.

Greg Mittelman, is a retired U.S. Air Force EOD veteran. Greg is passionate about EOD personnel and their families, and has a wide breadth of experience with the joint service EOD community. Greg is a former USAF Commander at Naval School EOD and was a key team member in the transition and opening of the school to Eglin AFB, FL and in commemorating the EOD Memorial. Greg also serves on the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) EOD Advisory Committee. Greg has a Masters of Public Administration from Troy University, Bachelor of Arts from Texas State University, and a Non-Profit Management Certificate from the University of Texas.

"I am humbled and proud in continuing to serve the EOD Warrior Foundation and our EOD community as Chairman. We are extremely grateful for Ken Falke's generosity, his leadership, and for establishing the strategic vision that has gotten us to where we are today. The strength of the EODWF lies within the EOD community and our partners; and, I promise them we will continue to serve the community's needs with compassion, accountability, transparency, and responsibility," said Mittelman.

About EOD Warrior Foundation

The EOD Warrior Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the EOD family by providing educational, financial, and emotional support. EOD stands for Explosive Ordnance Disposal, the disarming and disposal of bombs. EOD technicians are highly-trained military members serving in the Army, Marines, Navy, and Air Force who are responsible for disarming, rendering safe and disposing bombs. The EOD profession is one of the most dangerous occupations in the military.

On average there are over 6,000 brave men and women serving as EOD technicians who willingly put themselves in harms ways to protect the lives and property of others. Their service includes support to the most complex special operations missions. Additionally, there are over 20,000 Veteran EOD warriors who still face challenges after their separation from the military. The Foundation is proud to assist with Disarming Challenges for EOD Warriors and their families by offering them financial relief, hope and wellness retreats, college scholarships, and the care of the EOD Memorial Wall, located at Eglin AFB, FL. To learn more about the EOD Warrior Foundation, visit: EOD Warrior Foundation

