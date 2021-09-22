EOG Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has declared a dividend of $0.4125 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2021. The indicated annual rate is $1.65.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

