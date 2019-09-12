EOG Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has declared a dividend of $0.2875 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable October 31, 2019, to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2019. The indicated annual rate is $1.15.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

