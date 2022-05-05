EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Adds Quantitative Guidance to Cash Return Framework and Declares $1.80 per Share Special Dividend
May 05, 2022, 16:15 ET
HOUSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.
Key Financial Results
|
In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
GAAP
|
Total Revenue
|
3,983
|
6,044
|
3,694
|
Net Income
|
390
|
1,985
|
677
|
Net Income Per Share
|
0.67
|
3.39
|
1.16
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
828
|
3,166
|
1,870
|
Total Expenditures
|
1,144
|
1,137
|
1,067
|
Current and Long-Term Debt
|
5,099
|
5,109
|
5,133
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
4,009
|
5,209
|
3,388
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization
|
19.1%
|
18.7%
|
19.8%
|
Non- GAAP
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
2,346
|
1,806
|
946
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|
4.00
|
3.09
|
1.62
|
CFO before Changes in Working Capital
|
3,372
|
3,069
|
1,982
|
Capital Expenditures
|
1,009
|
1,015
|
912
|
Free Cash Flow
|
2,363
|
2,054
|
1,070
|
Net Debt
|
1,090
|
(100)
|
1,745
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization
|
4.8%
|
(0.5)%
|
7.8%
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Announced guidance to return minimum 60% of free cash flow to shareholders each year
- Declared special dividend of $1.80 per share and regular dividend of $0.75 per share
- Earned adjusted net income of $2.3 billion, or $4.00 per share
- Generated $2.4 billion of free cash flow
- Oil, NGL and natural gas production above guidance midpoints
- Capital expenditures near low end of guidance range
- Total per-unit cash operating costs below guidance midpoint
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
Volumes and Capital Expenditures
|
Wellhead Volumes
|
1Q 2022
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)
|
450.1
|
447.8
|
450.6
|
431.0
|
Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)
|
190.3
|
187.0
|
156.9
|
124.3
|
Natural Gas (MMcfd)
|
1,458
|
1,435
|
1,534
|
1,342
|
Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)
|
883.3
|
874.0
|
863.1
|
778.9
|
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
|
1,009
|
1,100
|
1,015
|
912
From Ezra Yacob, Chief Executive Officer
"EOG is off to a great start in 2022. We extended our track record of reliable execution with strong first quarter results. Production volumes, capital expenditures and overall operating costs were each better than expected. Despite challenges from rising inflation and supply chain constraints since we announced our 2022 plan at the start of the year, we remain well positioned to deliver within our production and capital expenditure targets. Consistent with the EOG culture, our employees continue to find new innovations and efficiencies to meet our goals for the year.
"Along with strong operating execution, EOG continues to deliver on our long-term free cash flow priorities. In addition to the $0.75 per share regular dividend, we declared a $1.80 per share special dividend. We also initiated new cash return guidance to provide greater transparency to capital allocation, committing to return at least 60 percent of free cash flow to shareholders each year. Our financial strategy aims to create long-term shareholder value and our free cash flow priorities and cash return guidance remain consistent with this goal.
"Our 2022 game plan is on track, guided by our long-term strategy focused on returns. EOG's competitive advantage includes a diverse portfolio of plays across multiple basins, powered by our high-performing people and unique culture. Our pristine balance sheet and commitment to low-cost exploration continue to serve us well. We are well positioned to be among the lowest cost, highest return, lowest emissions producers, playing a significant role in the long-term future of energy."
First Quarter 2022 Financial Performance
Adjusted Earnings per Share 1Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021
Prices and Hedges
Crude oil prices increased significantly in 1Q compared with 4Q, partially offset by declines in natural gas and NGL prices. In addition, cash paid for hedge settlements in 1Q increased by $174 million compared with 4Q.
Volumes
Total company crude oil production in 1Q of 450,100 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and in-line with 4Q. NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and increased 21% compared with 4Q due to increased extraction of ethane. Natural gas production declined 5% compared with 4Q, also related to extraction of ethane. Total company equivalent daily volumes increased 2% compared with 4Q.
Per-Unit Costs
Lower impairment and DD&A costs were the largest contributors to the overall reduction in per-unit costs in 1Q compared with 4Q. Compared with 4Q, per-unit cash operating costs decreased $0.32 per BOE due to lower G&A, G&P and LOE costs.
Change in Cash 1Q 2022 vs 4Q 2021
Free Cash Flow
EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $3.4 billion in 1Q. The company incurred $1.0 billion of cash capital expenditures, resulting in $2.4 billion of free cash flow.
Working Capital
Changes in working capital in 1Q represented a use of cash of $2.6 billion. Most of the change is due to an increase in collateral EOG has posted with counterparties to financial commodity derivative contracts that are in a net liability position.
First Quarter 2022 Operating Performance
Lease and Well
Per-unit LOE costs declined $0.09 in 1Q compared with 4Q but were $0.10 above the 1Q guidance midpoint. Fuel and power costs increased more than forecast during 1Q. Workover and labor costs declined in 1Q compared with 4Q, but the reduction was less than forecast.
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Per-unit DD&A costs in 1Q were lower than the guidance midpoint and declined 7% compared with 4Q due to positive price-related reserve revisions and the addition of new reserves at lower finding costs.
Transportation, Gathering and Processing
Per-unit transportation and G&P costs in 1Q were in-line with 4Q and the guidance midpoints.
General and Administrative
Per-unit G&A costs declined 11% compared with 4Q and were below the guidance midpoint due to lower employee-related costs.
Free Cash Flow Allocation Actions
Regular Dividend and Special Dividend
The Board of Directors today declared a regular dividend of $0.75 per share on EOG's common stock. The regular dividend will be payable July 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2022. The indicated annual rate is $3.00 per share. The Board of Directors today also declared a special dividend of $1.80 per share on EOG's common stock. The special dividend will be payable June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.
Cash Return Guidance
EOG announced its commitment to return a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to shareholders each year. This additional transparency complements the company's long-standing free cash flow priorities. It also reflects EOG's determination to continue to deliver on all its priorities, including returning additional cash to shareholders through special dividends or opportunistic share repurchases. The highest priority remains paying a sustainable and growing regular dividend. The $0.75 per share regular dividend declared today represents a $3.00 per share indicated annual rate. This is an 86% increase from the $1.61 per share regular dividends paid in 2021. EOG today also declared a special dividend of $1.80 per share. Combined with the $1.00 per share special dividend declared in February, EOG has committed to return $1.6 billion to shareholders through special dividends to-date in 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Results vs Guidance
|
(Unaudited)
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
|
1Q 2022
|
1Q 2022
|
Variance
|
4Q 2021
|
3Q 2021
|
2Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
United States
|
449.4
|
447.0
|
2.4
|
449.7
|
448.3
|
446.9
|
428.7
|
Trinidad
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
(0.1)
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
Other International
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
Total
|
450.1
|
447.8
|
2.3
|
450.6
|
449.5
|
448.6
|
431.0
|
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
|
Total
|
190.3
|
187.0
|
3.3
|
156.9
|
157.9
|
138.5
|
124.3
|
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
|
United States
|
1,249
|
1,235
|
14
|
1,328
|
1,210
|
1,199
|
1,100
|
Trinidad
|
209
|
200
|
9
|
206
|
212
|
233
|
217
|
Other International
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
25
|
Total
|
1,458
|
1,435
|
23
|
1,534
|
1,422
|
1,445
|
1,342
|
Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
|
883.3
|
874.0
|
9.3
|
863.1
|
844.4
|
828.0
|
778.9
|
Total MMBoe
|
79.5
|
78.7
|
0.8
|
79.4
|
77.7
|
75.3
|
70.1
|
Benchmark Price
|
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
|
94.38
|
77.17
|
70.55
|
66.06
|
57.80
|
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
|
4.91
|
5.83
|
4.01
|
2.83
|
2.69
|
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl)
|
United States
|
1.64
|
1.50
|
0.14
|
1.14
|
0.33
|
0.10
|
0.27
|
Trinidad
|
(10.56)
|
(11.00)
|
0.44
|
(10.31)
|
(10.36)
|
(9.80)
|
(8.03)
|
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
|
42.1%
|
42.0%
|
0.1%
|
52.4%
|
53.5%
|
44.1%
|
48.5%
|
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)
|
United States
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
0.00
|
0.57
|
0.49
|
0.16
|
2.83
|
Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)
|
Trinidad
|
3.36
|
3.35
|
0.01
|
3.48
|
3.39
|
3.37
|
3.38
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
|
1,144
|
1,137
|
962
|
1,089
|
1,067
|
Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)
|
1,009
|
1,100
|
(91)
|
1,015
|
891
|
937
|
912
|
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
|
Lease and Well
|
4.00
|
3.90
|
0.10
|
4.09
|
3.48
|
3.58
|
3.85
|
Transportation Costs
|
2.87
|
2.85
|
0.02
|
2.87
|
2.82
|
2.84
|
2.88
|
Gathering and Processing
|
1.81
|
1.85
|
(0.04)
|
1.85
|
1.87
|
1.70
|
1.98
|
General and Administrative
|
1.56
|
1.65
|
(0.09)
|
1.75
|
1.83
|
1.59
|
1.57
|
Cash Operating Costs
|
10.24
|
10.25
|
(0.01)
|
10.56
|
10.00
|
9.71
|
10.28
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
10.65
|
10.75
|
(0.10)
|
11.46
|
11.93
|
12.13
|
12.84
|
Expenses ($MM)
|
Exploration and Dry Hole
|
48
|
45
|
3
|
85
|
48
|
49
|
44
|
Impairment (GAAP)
|
55
|
206
|
82
|
44
|
44
|
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))3
|
55
|
80
|
(25)
|
206
|
69
|
43
|
43
|
Capitalized Interest
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
9
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
Net Interest
|
48
|
43
|
5
|
38
|
48
|
45
|
47
|
Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)
|
7.4%
|
7.5%
|
(0.1%)
|
6.8%
|
6.8%
|
6.9%
|
6.7%
|
Income Taxes
|
Effective Rate
|
21.7%
|
22.5%
|
(0.8%)
|
20.5%
|
23.4%
|
19.3%
|
23.2%
|
Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)
|
573
|
490
|
83
|
393
|
446
|
313
|
240
Second Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance4
|
(Unaudited)
|
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
|
2Q 2022
|
FY 2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
|
United States
|
453.0
|
-
|
463.0
|
454.5
|
-
|
466.5
|
443.4
|
408.1
|
Trinidad
|
0.0
|
-
|
1.0
|
0.4
|
-
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
1.0
|
Other International
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Total
|
453.0
|
-
|
464.0
|
454.9
|
-
|
467.1
|
445.0
|
409.2
|
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
|
Total
|
178.0
|
-
|
208.0
|
170.0
|
-
|
210.0
|
144.5
|
136.0
|
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
|
United States
|
1,230
|
-
|
1,330
|
1,240
|
-
|
1,340
|
1,210
|
1,040
|
Trinidad
|
170
|
-
|
200
|
160
|
-
|
200
|
217
|
180
|
Other International
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
9
|
32
|
Total
|
1,400
|
-
|
1,530
|
1,400
|
-
|
1,540
|
1,436
|
1,252
|
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
|
United States
|
836.0
|
-
|
892.7
|
831.2
|
-
|
899.8
|
789.6
|
717.5
|
Trinidad
|
28.3
|
-
|
34.3
|
27.1
|
-
|
33.9
|
37.7
|
30.9
|
Other International
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
5.4
|
Total
|
864.3
|
-
|
927.0
|
858.3
|
-
|
933.7
|
828.9
|
753.8
|
Benchmark Price
|
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
|
67.96
|
39.40
|
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
|
3.85
|
2.08
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI5 ($/Bbl)
|
United States
|
2.30
|
-
|
3.30
|
1.00
|
-
|
3.00
|
0.58
|
(0.75)
|
Trinidad
|
(9.50)
|
-
|
(7.50)
|
(11.00)
|
-
|
(9.00)
|
(11.70)
|
(9.20)
|
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
|
Total
|
35.0%
|
-
|
45.0%
|
34.0%
|
-
|
49.0%
|
50.5%
|
34.0%
|
Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub6 ($/Mcf)
|
United States
|
0.25
|
-
|
1.25
|
(0.35)
|
-
|
1.65
|
1.03
|
(0.47)
|
Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)
|
Trinidad
|
3.15
|
-
|
3.65
|
2.90
|
-
|
3.90
|
3.40
|
2.57
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
|
4,255
|
4,113
|
Capital Expenditures7 (non-GAAP) ($MM)
|
1,100
|
-
|
1,300
|
4,300
|
-
|
4,700
|
3,755
|
3,344
|
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
|
Lease and Well
|
3.45
|
-
|
4.15
|
3.55
|
-
|
4.15
|
3.75
|
3.85
|
Transportation Costs
|
2.75
|
-
|
3.15
|
2.65
|
-
|
3.15
|
2.85
|
2.66
|
Gathering and Processing
|
1.80
|
-
|
2.00
|
1.70
|
-
|
2.00
|
1.85
|
1.66
|
General and Administrative
|
1.70
|
-
|
2.00
|
1.70
|
-
|
1.80
|
1.69
|
1.75
|
Cash Operating Costs
|
9.70
|
-
|
11.30
|
9.60
|
-
|
11.10
|
10.14
|
9.92
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
10.50
|
-
|
11.10
|
10.15
|
-
|
11.15
|
12.07
|
12.32
|
Expenses ($MM)
|
Exploration and Dry Hole
|
35
|
-
|
45
|
150
|
-
|
190
|
225
|
159
|
Impairment (GAAP)
|
376
|
2,100
|
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))2
|
60
|
-
|
110
|
300
|
-
|
340
|
361
|
232
|
Capitalized Interest
|
5
|
-
|
10
|
25
|
-
|
35
|
33
|
31
|
Net Interest
|
45
|
-
|
50
|
180
|
-
|
190
|
178
|
205
|
Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)
|
6.0%
|
-
|
8.0%
|
7.0%
|
-
|
8.0%
|
6.8%
|
6.6%
|
Income Taxes
|
Effective Rate
|
20.0%
|
-
|
25.0%
|
20.0%
|
-
|
25.0%
|
21.4%
|
18.2%
|
Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)
|
630
|
-
|
730
|
2,350
|
-
|
2,650
|
1,393
|
(61)
First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast
Friday, May 6, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.
http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
Investor Contacts
David Streit 713‐571‐4902
Neel Panchal 713‐571‐4884
Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713‐571‐4676
|
Endnotes
|
1)
|
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.
|
2)
|
Based on full-year 2022 guidance, as of May 5, 2022. Assumes $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas price for 2022. Includes ~$1.3 Bn cash paid for settlement of derivative contracts.
|
3)
|
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
|
4)
|
The forecast items for the second quarter and full year 2022 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.
|
5)
|
EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.
|
6)
|
EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.
|
7)
|
The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.
|
Glossary
|
Acq
|
Acquisitions
|
ATROR
|
After-tax rate of return
|
Bbl
|
Barrel
|
Bn
|
Billion
|
Boe
|
Barrels of oil equivalent
|
Bopd
|
Barrels of oil per day
|
CAGR
|
Compound annual growth rate
|
Capex
|
Capital expenditures
|
CFO
|
Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital
|
CO2e
|
Carbon dioxide equivalent
|
DD&A
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
Disc
|
Discoveries
|
Divest
|
Divestitures
|
EPS
|
Earnings per share
|
Ext
|
Extensions
|
G&A
|
General and administrative expense
|
G&P
|
Gathering and processing expense
|
GHG
|
Greenhouse gas
|
HH
|
Henry Hub
|
LOE
|
Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense
|
MBbld
|
Thousand barrels of liquids per day
|
MBod
|
Thousand barrels of oil per day
|
MBoe
|
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent
|
MBoed
|
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
|
Mcf
|
Thousand cubic feet of natural gas
|
MMBoe
|
Million barrels of oil equivalent
|
MMcfd
|
Million cubic feet of natural gas per day
|
NGLs
|
Natural gas liquids
|
OTP
|
Other than price
|
NYMEX
|
U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange
|
QoQ
|
Quarter over quarter
|
Trans
|
Transportation expense
|
USD
|
United States dollar
|
WTI
|
West Texas Intermediate
|
YoY
|
Year over year
|
$MM
|
Million United States dollars
|
$/Bbl
|
U.S. Dollars per barrel
|
$/Boe
|
U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent
|
$/Mcf
|
U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet
This press release may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements.
Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward‐looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward‐looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward‐looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward‐looking, non‐GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward‐looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward‐looking statements include, among others:
- the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gasand related commodities;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;
- security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;
- the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;
- the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
- the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
- the impact of climate change-related policies and initiatives at the corporate and/or investor community levels and other potential developments related to climate change, such as (but not limited to) changes in consumer and industrial/commercial behavior, preferences and attitudes with respect to the generation and consumption of energy; increased availability of, and increased consumer and industrial/commercial demand for, competing energy sources (including alternative energy sources); technological advances with respect to the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of energy; alternative fuel requirements; energy conservation measures; decreased demand for, and availability of, services and facilities related to the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; and negative perceptions of the oil and gas industry and, in turn, reputational risks associated with the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas;
- EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;
- the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance withapplicable laws and regulations;
- competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties;
- the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand and tubulars) and services;
- the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
- weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
- the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
- EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
- the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
- the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
- the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;
- geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
- the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
- acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and
- the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210‐4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1‐800‐SEC‐0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation schedules and definitions for non‐GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
Income Statements
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
Operating Revenues and Other
|
Crude Oil and Condensate
|
3,889
|
3,246
|
2,251
|
Natural Gas Liquids
|
681
|
583
|
314
|
Natural Gas
|
716
|
847
|
625
|
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
(2,820)
|
136
|
(367)
|
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
|
1,469
|
1,232
|
848
|
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
25
|
(29)
|
(6)
|
Other, Net
|
23
|
29
|
29
|
Total
|
3,983
|
6,044
|
3,694
|
Operating Expenses
|
Lease and Well
|
318
|
325
|
270
|
Transportation Costs
|
228
|
228
|
202
|
Gathering and Processing Costs
|
144
|
147
|
139
|
Exploration Costs
|
45
|
42
|
33
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
3
|
43
|
11
|
Impairments
|
55
|
206
|
44
|
Marketing Costs
|
1,283
|
1,160
|
838
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
847
|
910
|
900
|
General and Administrative
|
124
|
139
|
110
|
Taxes Other Than Income
|
390
|
316
|
215
|
Total
|
3,437
|
3,516
|
2,762
|
Operating Income
|
546
|
2,528
|
932
|
Other Income (Expense), Net
|
(1)
|
9
|
(4)
|
Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes
|
545
|
2,537
|
928
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
48
|
38
|
47
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
497
|
2,499
|
881
|
Income Tax Provision
|
107
|
514
|
204
|
Net Income
|
390
|
1,985
|
677
|
Dividends Declared per Common Share
|
1.7500
|
2.7500
|
0.4125
|
Net Income Per Share
|
Basic
|
0.67
|
3.42
|
1.17
|
Diluted
|
0.67
|
3.39
|
1.16
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
Basic
|
582
|
581
|
580
|
Diluted
|
586
|
585
|
583
Wellhead Volumes and Prices
|
(Unaudited)
|
1Q 2022
|
1Q 2021
|
% Change
|
4Q 2021
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)
|
United States
|
449.4
|
428.7
|
5 %
|
449.7
|
Trinidad
|
0.7
|
2.2
|
-68 %
|
0.9
|
Other International (B)
|
—
|
0.1
|
-100 %
|
—
|
Total
|
450.1
|
431.0
|
4 %
|
450.6
|
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)
|
United States
|
96.02
|
58.07
|
65 %
|
78.31
|
Trinidad
|
83.82
|
49.77
|
68 %
|
66.86
|
Other International (B)
|
—
|
38.61
|
-100 %
|
—
|
Composite
|
96.00
|
58.02
|
65 %
|
78.29
|
58.02
|
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
|
United States
|
190.3
|
124.3
|
53 %
|
156.9
|
Total
|
190.3
|
124.3
|
53 %
|
156.9
|
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)
|
United States
|
39.77
|
28.03
|
42 %
|
40.40
|
Composite
|
39.77
|
28.03
|
42 %
|
40.40
|
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
|
United States
|
1,249
|
1,100
|
14 %
|
1,328
|
Trinidad
|
209
|
217
|
-4 %
|
206
|
Other International (B)
|
—
|
25
|
-100 %
|
—
|
Total
|
1,458
|
1,342
|
9 %
|
1,534
|
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)
|
United States
|
5.81
|
5.52
|
5 %
|
6.40
|
Trinidad
|
3.36
|
3.38
|
-1 %
|
3.48
|
Other International (B)
|
—
|
5.66
|
-100 %
|
—
|
Composite
|
5.46
|
5.17
|
6 %
|
6.00
|
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)
|
United States
|
847.8
|
736.4
|
15 %
|
827.8
|
Trinidad
|
35.5
|
38.5
|
-8 %
|
35.3
|
Other International (B)
|
—
|
4.0
|
-100 %
|
—
|
Total
|
883.3
|
778.9
|
13 %
|
863.1
|
Total MMBoe (D)
|
79.5
|
70.1
|
13 %
|
79.4
|
(A)
|
Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
|
(B)
|
Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021.
|
(C)
|
Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022).
|
(D)
|
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
Balance Sheets
|
In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
4,009
|
5,209
|
Accounts Receivable, Net
|
3,213
|
2,335
|
Inventories
|
586
|
584
|
Other
|
671
|
456
|
Total
|
8,479
|
8,584
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
|
65,408
|
67,644
|
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
4,801
|
4,753
|
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
|
70,209
|
72,397
|
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
(41,747)
|
(43,971)
|
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|
28,462
|
28,426
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
13
|
11
|
Other Assets
|
1,143
|
1,215
|
Total Assets
|
38,097
|
38,236
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts Payable
|
2,660
|
2,242
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
1,130
|
518
|
Dividends Payable
|
436
|
436
|
Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities
|
260
|
269
|
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|
1,283
|
37
|
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
|
223
|
240
|
Other
|
272
|
300
|
Total
|
6,264
|
4,042
|
Long-Term Debt
|
3,816
|
5,072
|
Other Liabilities
|
2,191
|
2,193
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
4,286
|
4,749
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 585,944,344
|
206
|
206
|
Additional Paid in Capital
|
6,095
|
6,087
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(13)
|
(12)
|
Retained Earnings
|
15,283
|
15,919
|
Common Stock Held in Treasury, 290,472 Shares at March 31, 2022 and 257,268
|
(31)
|
(20)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
21,540
|
22,180
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
38,097
|
38,236
Cash Flows Statements
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
|
Net Income
|
390
|
1,985
|
677
|
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
847
|
910
|
900
|
Impairments
|
55
|
206
|
44
|
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
(465)
|
122
|
(36)
|
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(25)
|
29
|
6
|
Other, Net
|
6
|
(2)
|
7
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
3
|
43
|
11
|
Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Total (Gains) Losses
|
2,820
|
(136)
|
367
|
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
(296)
|
(122)
|
(30)
|
Other, Net
|
2
|
(1)
|
1
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
|
Accounts Receivable
|
(878)
|
(182)
|
(308)
|
Inventories
|
(14)
|
(108)
|
64
|
Accounts Payable
|
130
|
341
|
172
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
613
|
26
|
243
|
Other Assets
|
(213)
|
(81)
|
(103)
|
Other Liabilities
|
(2,250)
|
201
|
(89)
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
|
68
|
(100)
|
(91)
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
828
|
3,166
|
1,870
|
Investing Cash Flows
|
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
|
(939)
|
(949)
|
(875)
|
Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
(70)
|
(65)
|
(42)
|
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
|
121
|
77
|
5
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
|
(68)
|
100
|
91
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(956)
|
(837)
|
(821)
|
Financing Cash Flows
|
Long-Term Debt Repayments
|
—
|
—
|
(750)
|
Dividends Paid
|
(1,023)
|
(1,406)
|
(219)
|
Treasury Stock Purchased
|
(43)
|
(8)
|
(10)
|
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
4
|
10
|
—
|
Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
(9)
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
(1,072)
|
(1,414)
|
(988)
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|
—
|
1
|
(2)
|
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(1,200)
|
916
|
59
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
|
5,209
|
4,293
|
3,329
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
|
4,009
|
5,209
|
3,388
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.
|
A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
|
As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.
|
EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.
|
The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
|
1Q 2022
|
Before
Tax
|
Income Tax
|
After
Tax
|
Diluted
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
497
|
(107)
|
390
|
0.67
|
Adjustments:
|
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
2,820
|
(612)
|
2,208
|
3.76
|
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
(296)
|
64
|
(232)
|
(0.40)
|
Add: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(25)
|
5
|
(20)
|
(0.03)
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
2,499
|
(543)
|
1,956
|
3.33
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
2,996
|
(650)
|
2,346
|
4.00
|
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
|
Basic
|
582
|
Diluted
|
586
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
4Q 2021
|
Before
Tax
|
Income Tax
|
After
Tax
|
Diluted
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
2,499
|
(514)
|
1,985
|
3.39
|
Adjustments:
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
(136)
|
32
|
(104)
|
(0.17)
|
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
(122)
|
25
|
(97)
|
(0.17)
|
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
29
|
(7)
|
22
|
0.04
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
(229)
|
50
|
(179)
|
(0.30)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
2,270
|
(464)
|
1,806
|
3.09
|
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
|
Basic
|
581
|
Diluted
|
585
|
1Q 2021
|
Before
Tax
|
Income Tax
|
After
Tax
|
Diluted
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
881
|
(204)
|
677
|
1.16
|
Adjustments:
|
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
367
|
(81)
|
286
|
0.49
|
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
(30)
|
7
|
(23)
|
(0.04)
|
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
6
|
(1)
|
5
|
0.01
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
344
|
(75)
|
269
|
0.46
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
1,225
|
(279)
|
946
|
1.62
|
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
|
Basic
|
580
|
Diluted
|
583
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
4Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
3.09
|
Realized Price
|
1Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
|
66.50
|
Less: 4Q 2021 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe
|
(58.88)
|
Subtotal
|
7.62
|
Multiplied by: 1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
79.5
|
Total Change in Revenue
|
606
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%)
|
(139)
|
Change in Net Income
|
467
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
0.80
|
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
1Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial
|
(296)
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
64
|
After Tax - (a)
|
(232)
|
4Q 2021 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial
|
(122)
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
25
|
After Tax - (b)
|
(97)
|
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
|
(135)
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
(0.23)
|
Wellhead Volumes
|
1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
79.5
|
Less: 4Q 2021 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
(79.4)
|
Subtotal
|
0.1
|
Multiplied by: 1Q 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including
|
38.80
|
Change in Revenue
|
4
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%)
|
(1)
|
Change in Net Income
|
3
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
—
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
Operating Cost per Boe
|
4Q 2021 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
|
30.14
|
Less: 4Q 2021 Taxes Other Than Income
|
(3.98)
|
Less: 1Q 2022 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total
|
(27.70)
|
Add: 1Q 2022 Taxes Other Than Income
|
4.91
|
Subtotal
|
3.37
|
Multiplied by: 1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
79.5
|
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
|
268
|
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%)
|
(62)
|
Change in Net Income
|
206
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
0.35
|
Other (1)
|
(0.01)
|
1Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
4.00
|
1Q 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted
|
586
|
(1)
|
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the effect of changes in the effective income tax rate.
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. To further the comparability of EOG's financial results with those of EOG's peer companies and other companies in the industry, EOG now utilizes Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP), instead of Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), in calculating its Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). Accordingly, Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 has been calculated on such basis, and the calculations of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for each of the prior periods shown have been revised and conformed.
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
3Q 2021
|
2Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
|
828
|
3,166
|
2,196
|
1,559
|
1,870
|
Adjustments:
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital and
|
Accounts Receivable
|
878
|
182
|
145
|
186
|
308
|
Inventories
|
14
|
108
|
6
|
(37)
|
(64)
|
Accounts Payable
|
(130)
|
(341)
|
68
|
(11)
|
(172)
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
(613)
|
(26)
|
(206)
|
163
|
(243)
|
Other Assets
|
213
|
81
|
(167)
|
119
|
103
|
Other Liabilities
|
2,250
|
(201)
|
260
|
(32)
|
89
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital
|
(68)
|
100
|
(45)
|
54
|
91
|
Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital
|
3,372
|
3,069
|
2,257
|
2,001
|
1,982
|
Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital
|
3,372
|
3,069
|
2,257
|
2,001
|
1,982
|
Less:
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)
|
(1,009)
|
(1,015)
|
(891)
|
(937)
|
(912)
|
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
2,363
|
2,054
|
1,366
|
1,064
|
1,070
|
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
3Q 2021
|
2Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
|
1,144
|
1,137
|
962
|
1,089
|
1,067
|
Less:
|
Asset Retirement Costs
|
(27)
|
(71)
|
(8)
|
(31)
|
(17)
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved
|
(58)
|
(8)
|
(15)
|
—
|
(22)
|
Non-Cash Finance Leases
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(74)
|
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
|
(5)
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(86)
|
(9)
|
Exploration Costs
|
(45)
|
(42)
|
(44)
|
(35)
|
(33)
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
|
1,009
|
1,015
|
891
|
937
|
912
|
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2019
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
|
8,791
|
5,008
|
8,163
|
Adjustments:
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
|
Accounts Receivable
|
821
|
(467)
|
92
|
Inventories
|
13
|
(123)
|
(90)
|
Accounts Payable
|
(456)
|
795
|
(169)
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
(312)
|
49
|
(40)
|
Other Assets
|
136
|
(325)
|
(358)
|
Other Liabilities
|
116
|
(8)
|
57
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing
|
200
|
(75)
|
115
|
Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable
|
—
|
113
|
239
|
Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
|
9,309
|
4,967
|
8,009
|
Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
|
9,309
|
4,967
|
8,009
|
Less:
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)
|
(3,755)
|
(3,344)
|
(6,094)
|
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
5,554
|
1,623
|
1,915
|
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
|
4,255
|
4,113
|
6,900
|
Less:
|
Asset Retirement Costs
|
(127)
|
(117)
|
(186)
|
Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
|
(45)
|
(197)
|
(98)
|
Non-Cash Finance Leases
|
(74)
|
(174)
|
—
|
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
|
(100)
|
(135)
|
(380)
|
Exploration Costs
|
(154)
|
(146)
|
(140)
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
|
3,755
|
3,344
|
6,094
|
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
FY 2018
|
FY 2017
|
FY 2016
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
|
7,769
|
4,265
|
2,359
|
Adjustments:
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
|
Accounts Receivable
|
368
|
392
|
233
|
Inventories
|
395
|
175
|
(171)
|
Accounts Payable
|
(439)
|
(324)
|
74
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
92
|
64
|
(93)
|
Other Assets
|
125
|
659
|
41
|
Other Liabilities
|
(11)
|
90
|
16
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing
|
(301)
|
(90)
|
156
|
Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable
|
149
|
(513)
|
—
|
Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation
|
—
|
—
|
30
|
Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
|
8,147
|
4,718
|
2,645
|
Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
|
8,147
|
4,718
|
2,645
|
Less:
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)
|
(6,023)
|
(4,083)
|
(2,581)
|
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
2,124
|
635
|
64
|
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
|
6,706
|
4,613
|
6,554
|
Less:
|
Asset Retirement Costs
|
(70)
|
(56)
|
20
|
Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
(1)
|
—
|
(17)
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
|
(291)
|
(256)
|
(3,102)
|
Non-Cash Finance Leases
|
(48)
|
—
|
—
|
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
|
(124)
|
(73)
|
(749)
|
Exploration Costs
|
(149)
|
(145)
|
(125)
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
|
6,023
|
4,083
|
2,581
Total Expenditures
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
3Q 2021
|
2Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
Exploration and Development Drilling
|
813
|
767
|
653
|
711
|
733
|
Facilities
|
109
|
118
|
100
|
105
|
82
|
Leasehold Acquisitions
|
64
|
21
|
90
|
46
|
58
|
Property Acquisitions
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
86
|
9
|
Capitalized Interest
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
7
|
8
|
Subtotal
|
999
|
916
|
856
|
955
|
890
|
Exploration Costs
|
45
|
42
|
44
|
35
|
33
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
3
|
43
|
4
|
13
|
11
|
Exploration and Development Expenditures
|
1,047
|
1,001
|
904
|
1,003
|
934
|
Asset Retirement Costs
|
27
|
71
|
8
|
31
|
17
|
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures
|
1,074
|
1,072
|
912
|
1,034
|
951
|
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
70
|
65
|
50
|
55
|
116
|
Total Expenditures
|
1,144
|
1,137
|
962
|
1,089
|
1,067
|
Total Expenditures
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2018
|
FY 2017
|
FY 2016
|
Exploration and Development Drilling
|
2,864
|
2,664
|
4,951
|
4,935
|
3,132
|
1,957
|
Facilities
|
405
|
347
|
629
|
625
|
575
|
375
|
Leasehold Acquisitions
|
215
|
265
|
276
|
488
|
427
|
3,217
|
Property Acquisitions
|
100
|
135
|
380
|
124
|
73
|
749
|
Capitalized Interest
|
33
|
31
|
38
|
24
|
27
|
31
|
Subtotal
|
3,617
|
3,442
|
6,274
|
6,196
|
4,234
|
6,329
|
Exploration Costs
|
154
|
146
|
140
|
149
|
145
|
125
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
71
|
13
|
28
|
5
|
5
|
11
|
Exploration and Development Expenditures
|
3,842
|
3,601
|
6,442
|
6,350
|
4,384
|
6,465
|
Asset Retirement Costs
|
127
|
117
|
186
|
70
|
56
|
(20)
|
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures
|
3,969
|
3,718
|
6,628
|
6,420
|
4,440
|
6,445
|
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
286
|
395
|
272
|
286
|
173
|
109
|
Total Expenditures
|
4,255
|
4,113
|
6,900
|
6,706
|
4,613
|
6,554
EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
|
1Q 2022
|
1Q 2021
|
Net Income (GAAP)
|
390
|
677
|
Adjustments:
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
48
|
47
|
Income Tax Provision
|
107
|
204
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
847
|
900
|
Exploration Costs
|
45
|
33
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
3
|
11
|
Impairments
|
55
|
44
|
EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|
1,495
|
1,916
|
Losses on MTM Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
2,820
|
367
|
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
(296)
|
(30)
|
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(25)
|
6
|
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|
3,994
|
2,259
|
Definitions
|
EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
March 31,
2021
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
|
21,540
|
22,180
|
21,765
|
20,881
|
20,762
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
|
5,099
|
5,109
|
5,117
|
5,125
|
5,133
|
Less: Cash
|
(4,009)
|
(5,209)
|
(4,293)
|
(3,880)
|
(3,388)
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
|
1,090
|
(100)
|
824
|
1,245
|
1,745
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
|
26,639
|
27,289
|
26,882
|
26,006
|
25,895
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
|
22,630
|
22,080
|
22,589
|
22,126
|
22,507
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
|
19.1%
|
18.7%
|
19.0%
|
19.7%
|
19.8%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /
|
4.8%
|
-0.5%
|
3.6%
|
5.6%
|
7.8%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
|
20,302
|
20,148
|
20,388
|
21,471
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
|
5,816
|
5,721
|
5,724
|
5,222
|
Less: Cash
|
(3,329)
|
(3,066)
|
(2,417)
|
(2,907)
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
|
2,487
|
2,655
|
3,307
|
2,315
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
|
26,118
|
25,869
|
26,112
|
26,693
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
|
22,789
|
22,803
|
23,695
|
23,786
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
|
22.3%
|
22.1%
|
21.9%
|
19.6%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
|
10.9%
|
11.6%
|
14.0%
|
9.7%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
2019
|
March 31,
2019
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
|
21,641
|
21,124
|
20,630
|
19,904
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
|
5,175
|
5,177
|
5,179
|
6,081
|
Less: Cash
|
(2,028)
|
(1,583)
|
(1,160)
|
(1,136)
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
|
3,147
|
3,594
|
4,019
|
4,945
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
|
26,816
|
26,301
|
25,809
|
25,985
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
|
24,788
|
24,718
|
24,649
|
24,849
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
|
19.3%
|
19.7%
|
20.1%
|
23.4%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
|
12.7%
|
14.5%
|
16.3%
|
19.9%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
December 31,
2018
|
September 30,
2018
|
June 30,
2018
|
March 31,
2018
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
|
19,364
|
18,538
|
17,452
|
16,841
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
|
6,083
|
6,435
|
6,435
|
6,435
|
Less: Cash
|
(1,556)
|
(1,274)
|
(1,008)
|
(816)
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
|
4,527
|
5,161
|
5,427
|
5,619
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
|
25,447
|
24,973
|
23,887
|
23,276
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
|
23,891
|
23,699
|
22,879
|
22,460
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
|
23.9%
|
25.8%
|
26.9%
|
27.6%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
|
18.9%
|
21.8%
|
23.7%
|
25.0%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
December 31,
2017
|
September 30,
2017
|
June 30,
2017
|
March 31,
2017
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
|
16,283
|
13,922
|
13,902
|
13,928
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
|
6,387
|
6,387
|
6,987
|
6,987
|
Less: Cash
|
(834)
|
(846)
|
(1,649)
|
(1,547)
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
|
5,553
|
5,541
|
5,338
|
5,440
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
|
22,670
|
20,309
|
20,889
|
20,915
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
|
21,836
|
19,463
|
19,240
|
19,368
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
|
28.2%
|
31.4%
|
33.4%
|
33.4%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
|
25.4%
|
28.5%
|
27.7%
|
28.1%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
2016
|
March 31,
2016
|
December 31,
2015
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
|
13,982
|
11,798
|
12,057
|
12,405
|
12,943
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
|
6,986
|
6,986
|
6,986
|
6,986
|
6,656
|
Less: Cash
|
(1,600)
|
(1,049)
|
(780)
|
(668)
|
(719)
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
|
5,386
|
5,937
|
6,206
|
6,318
|
5,937
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
|
20,968
|
18,784
|
19,043
|
19,391
|
19,599
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
|
19,368
|
17,735
|
18,263
|
18,723
|
18,880
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
|
33.3%
|
37.2%
|
36.7%
|
36.0%
|
34.0%
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /
|
27.8%
|
33.5%
|
34.0%
|
33.7%
|
31.4%
Reserve Replacement Cost Data
|
In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)
|
The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)
|
3,969
|
3,718
|
6,628
|
6,420
|
Less: Asset Retirement Costs
|
(127)
|
(117)
|
(186)
|
(70)
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
|
(45)
|
(197)
|
(98)
|
(291)
|
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
|
(100)
|
(135)
|
(380)
|
(124)
|
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-
|
3,697
|
3,269
|
5,964
|
5,935
|
Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)
|
3,969
|
3,718
|
6,628
|
6,420
|
Less: Asset Retirement Costs
|
(127)
|
(117)
|
(186)
|
(70)
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
|
(45)
|
(197)
|
(98)
|
(291)
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
|
(5)
|
(15)
|
(52)
|
(71)
|
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)
|
3,792
|
3,389
|
6,292
|
5,988
|
Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)
|
Revisions Due to Price - (c)
|
194
|
(278)
|
(60)
|
35
|
Revisions Other Than Price
|
(308)
|
(89)
|
—
|
(40)
|
Purchases in Place
|
9
|
10
|
17
|
12
|
Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d)
|
952
|
564
|
750
|
670
|
Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)
|
847
|
207
|
707
|
677
|
Sales in Place
|
(11)
|
(31)
|
(5)
|
(11)
|
Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources
|
836
|
176
|
702
|
666
|
Production
|
309
|
285
|
301
|
265
|
Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)
|
Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)
|
3.88
|
5.79
|
7.95
|
8.86
|
All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)
|
4.48
|
16.32
|
8.90
|
8.85
|
All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c))
|
5.81
|
6.98
|
8.21
|
9.33
|
Reserve Replacement Cost Data
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)
|
4,440
|
6,445
|
4,928
|
7,905
|
Less: Asset Retirement Costs
|
(56)
|
20
|
(53)
|
(196)
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
|
(256)
|
(3,102)
|
—
|
—
|
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
|
(73)
|
(749)
|
(481)
|
(139)
|
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a)
|
4,055
|
2,614
|
4,394
|
7,570
|
Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)
|
4,440
|
6,445
|
4,928
|
7,905
|
Less: Asset Retirement Costs
|
(56)
|
20
|
(53)
|
(196)
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
|
(256)
|
(3,102)
|
—
|
—
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
|
(26)
|
(732)
|
—
|
—
|
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)
|
4,102
|
2,631
|
4,875
|
7,709
|
Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)
|
Revisions Due to Price - (c)
|
154
|
(101)
|
(574)
|
52
|
Revisions Other Than Price
|
48
|
253
|
107
|
49
|
Purchases in Place
|
2
|
42
|
56
|
14
|
Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d)
|
421
|
209
|
246
|
519
|
Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)
|
625
|
403
|
(165)
|
634
|
Sales in Place
|
(21)
|
(168)
|
(4)
|
(36)
|
Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources
|
604
|
235
|
(169)
|
598
|
Production
|
224
|
206
|
210
|
220
|
Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)
|
Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)
|
9.64
|
12.51
|
17.87
|
14.58
|
All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)
|
6.56
|
6.52
|
(29.63)
|
12.16
|
All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c))
|
8.71
|
5.22
|
11.91
|
13.25
|
Definitions
|
$/Boe
|
U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent
|
MMBoe
|
Million barrels of oil equivalent
Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.
|
Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts settled during the period from January 1, 2022 to May 4, 2022 (closed) and outstanding as of May 4, 2022.
|
Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts
|
Contracts Sold
|
Contracts Purchased
|
Period
|
Settlement Index
|
Volume
(MBbld)
|
Weighted
($/Bbl)
|
Volume
|
Weighted
|
January - March 2022 (closed)
|
NYMEX WTI
|
140
|
$ 65.58
|
—
|
$ —
|
April 2022 (closed)
|
NYMEX WTI
|
140
|
65.62
|
—
|
—
|
May - June 2022
|
NYMEX WTI
|
140
|
65.62
|
—
|
—
|
July - September 2022
|
NYMEX WTI
|
140
|
65.59
|
—
|
—
|
October - December 2022
|
NYMEX WTI
|
53
|
66.11
|
—
|
—
|
October - December 2022
|
NYMEX WTI
|
87
|
65.41
|
87
|
88.85
|
January - March 2023
|
NYMEX WTI
|
150
|
67.92
|
—
|
—
|
April - June 2023
|
NYMEX WTI
|
120
|
67.79
|
—
|
—
|
July - September 2023
|
NYMEX WTI
|
100
|
70.15
|
—
|
—
|
October - December 2023
|
NYMEX WTI
|
69
|
69.41
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
In April 2022, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain of its October - December 2022 crude oil financial price swap contracts which were open at that time. EOG paid net cash of $114 million for the settlement of these contracts.
|
Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts
|
Contracts Sold
|
Period
|
Settlement Index
|
Volume
(MBbld)
|
Weighted Average
($/Bbl)
|
January - May 2022 (closed)
|
NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)
|
125
|
$ 0.15
|
June - December 2022
|
NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)
|
125
|
0.15
|
(1)
|
This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.
|
Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
(Continued)
|
Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts
|
Contracts Sold
|
Period
|
Settlement Index
|
Volume
(MMBtud in
|
Weighted Average Price
|
January - May 2022 (closed)
|
NYMEX Henry Hub
|
725
|
$ 3.57
|
June - December 2022
|
NYMEX Henry Hub
|
725
|
3.57
|
January - December 2023
|
NYMEX Henry Hub
|
725
|
3.18
|
January - December 2024
|
NYMEX Henry Hub
|
725
|
3.07
|
January - December 2025
|
NYMEX Henry Hub
|
725
|
3.07
|
Natural Gas Basis Swap Contracts
|
Contracts Sold
|
Period
|
Settlement Index
|
Volume
(MMBtud in
|
Weighted Average Price
($/MMBtu)
|
January - May 2022 (closed)
|
NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)
|
210
|
$ (0.01)
|
June - December 2022
|
NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)
|
210
|
(0.01)
|
January - December 2023
|
NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)
|
135
|
(0.01)
|
January - December 2024
|
NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)
|
10
|
0.00
|
January - December 2025
|
NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)
|
10
|
0.00
|
(1)
|
This settlement index is used to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel and NYMEX Henry Hub prices.
|
Glossary:
|
$/Bbl
|
Dollars per barrel
|
$/MMBtu
|
Dollars per million British Thermal Units
|
Bbl
|
Barrel
|
EOG
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
HSC
|
Houston Ship Channel
|
MBbld
|
Thousand barrels per day
|
MMBtu
|
Million British Thermal Units
|
MMBtud
|
Million British Thermal Units per day
|
NGL
|
Natural Gas Liquids
|
NYMEX
|
New York Mercantile Exchange
|
WTI
|
West Texas Intermediate
Direct After-Tax Rate of Return
|
The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.
|
Direct ATROR
|
Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money
|
- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs
|
- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite facilities and flowback
|
Excludes Indirect Capital
|
- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream
|
- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical
|
- Offsite Production Facilities
|
Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells
|
First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured
|
Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed
|
Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting
|
Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure
|
- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities
|
- Gathering and Processing
|
Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells
ROCE & ROE
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)
|
178
|
205
|
185
|
245
|
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)
|
(37)
|
(43)
|
(39)
|
(51)
|
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
|
141
|
162
|
146
|
194
|
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
|
4,664
|
(605)
|
2,735
|
3,419
|
Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1)
|
364
|
1,455
|
158
|
(201)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)
|
5,028
|
850
|
2,893
|
3,218
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
|
22,180
|
20,302
|
21,641
|
19,364
|
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
|
21,241
|
20,972
|
20,503
|
17,824
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
|
5,109
|
5,816
|
5,175
|
6,083
|
Less: Cash
|
(5,209)
|
(3,329)
|
(2,028)
|
(1,556)
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
|
(100)
|
2,487
|
3,147
|
4,527
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
|
27,289
|
26,118
|
26,816
|
25,447
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
|
22,080
|
22,789
|
24,788
|
23,891
|
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
|
22,435
|
23,789
|
24,340
|
22,864
|
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
|
Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (Non-
|
21.4%
|
-1.9%
|
11.8%
|
15.8%
|
Calculated Using Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h)
|
23.0%
|
4.3%
|
12.5%
|
14.9%
|
Return on Equity (ROE)
|
Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (GAAP)
|
22.0%
|
-2.9%
|
13.3%
|
19.2%
|
Calculated Using Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) (Non-
|
23.7%
|
4.1%
|
14.1%
|
18.1%
|
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
|
ROCE & ROE
(Continued)
|
(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):
|
Before
Tax
|
Income Tax
|
After
Tax
|
Year Ended December 31, 2021
|
Adjustments:
|
Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact
|
514
|
(112)
|
402
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
15
|
—
|
15
|
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(17)
|
9
|
(8)
|
Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations
|
—
|
(45)
|
(45)
|
Total
|
512
|
(148)
|
364
|
Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
Adjustments:
|
Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact
|
(74)
|
16
|
(58)
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
1,868
|
(392)
|
1,476
|
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
47
|
(10)
|
37
|
Total
|
1,841
|
(386)
|
1,455
|
Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
Adjustments:
|
Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact
|
51
|
(11)
|
40
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
275
|
(60)
|
215
|
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(124)
|
27
|
(97)
|
Total
|
202
|
(44)
|
158
|
Year Ended December 31, 2018
|
Adjustments:
|
Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact
|
(93)
|
20
|
(73)
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
153
|
(34)
|
119
|
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(175)
|
38
|
(137)
|
Less: Tax Reform Impact
|
—
|
(110)
|
(110)
|
Total
|
(115)
|
(86)
|
(201)
|
ROCE & ROE
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)
|
274
|
282
|
237
|
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
|
(96)
|
(99)
|
(83)
|
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
|
178
|
183
|
154
|
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
|
2,583
|
(1,097)
|
(4,525)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
|
16,283
|
13,982
|
12,943
|
Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)
|
15,133
|
13,463
|
15,328
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
|
6,387
|
6,986
|
6,655
|
Less: Cash
|
(834)
|
(1,600)
|
(719)
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
|
5,553
|
5,386
|
5,936
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
|
22,670
|
20,968
|
19,598
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
|
21,836
|
19,368
|
18,879
|
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)
|
20,602
|
19,124
|
20,206
|
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
|
Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
|
13.4 %
|
-4.8 %
|
-21.6 %
|
Return on Equity (ROE)
|
Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (GAAP)
|
17.1 %
|
-8.1 %
|
-29.5 %
|
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
|
ROCE & ROE
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
2014
|
2013
|
2012
|
2011
|
Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)
|
201
|
235
|
214
|
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
|
(70)
|
(82)
|
(75)
|
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
|
131
|
153
|
139
|
Net Income (GAAP) - (b)
|
2,915
|
2,197
|
570
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
|
17,713
|
15,418
|
13,285
|
12,641
|
Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)
|
16,566
|
14,352
|
12,963
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
|
5,906
|
5,909
|
6,312
|
5,009
|
Less: Cash
|
(2,087)
|
(1,318)
|
(876)
|
(616)
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
|
3,819
|
4,591
|
5,436
|
4,393
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
|
23,619
|
21,327
|
19,597
|
17,650
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
|
21,532
|
20,009
|
18,721
|
17,034
|
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)
|
20,771
|
19,365
|
17,878
|
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
|
Calculated Using GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (Non-
|
14.7 %
|
12.1 %
|
4.0 %
|
Return on Equity (ROE)
|
Calculated Using GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) (GAAP)
|
17.6 %
|
15.3 %
|
4.4 %
|
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margin per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below.
EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
3Q 2021
|
2Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
|
79.5
|
79.4
|
77.7
|
75.3
|
70.1
|
Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)
|
3,983
|
6,044
|
4,765
|
4,139
|
3,694
|
Total Operating Expenses (c)
|
3,437
|
3,516
|
3,294
|
2,968
|
2,762
|
Operating Income (d)
|
546
|
2,528
|
1,471
|
1,171
|
932
|
Wellhead Revenues
|
Crude Oil and Condensate
|
3,889
|
3,246
|
2,929
|
2,699
|
2,251
|
Natural Gas Liquids
|
681
|
583
|
548
|
367
|
314
|
Natural Gas
|
716
|
847
|
568
|
404
|
625
|
Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)
|
5,286
|
4,676
|
4,045
|
3,470
|
3,190
|
Operating Costs
|
Lease and Well
|
318
|
325
|
270
|
270
|
270
|
Transportation Costs
|
228
|
228
|
219
|
214
|
202
|
Gathering and Processing Costs
|
144
|
147
|
145
|
128
|
139
|
General and Administrative
|
124
|
139
|
142
|
120
|
110
|
Taxes Other Than Income
|
390
|
316
|
277
|
239
|
215
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
48
|
38
|
48
|
45
|
47
|
Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
|
1,252
|
1,193
|
1,101
|
1,016
|
983
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
|
847
|
910
|
927
|
914
|
900
|
Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g)
|
2,099
|
2,103
|
2,028
|
1,930
|
1,883
|
Exploration Costs
|
45
|
42
|
44
|
35
|
33
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
3
|
43
|
4
|
13
|
11
|
Impairments
|
55
|
206
|
82
|
44
|
44
|
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
|
103
|
291
|
130
|
92
|
88
|
Less: Certain Impairments (1)
|
—
|
—
|
(13)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
|
103
|
291
|
117
|
91
|
87
|
Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs
|
2,202
|
2,394
|
2,158
|
2,022
|
1,971
|
Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs
|
2,202
|
2,394
|
2,145
|
2,021
|
1,970
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost
(including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP))
|
3,084
|
2,282
|
1,887
|
1,448
|
1,219
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost
(including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))
|
3,084
|
2,282
|
1,900
|
1,449
|
1,220
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
1Q 2022
|
4Q 2021
|
3Q 2021
|
2Q 2021
|
1Q 2021
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
|
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe
- (b) / (a)
|
50.10
|
76.12
|
61.33
|
54.97
|
52.70
|
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
|
43.23
|
44.28
|
42.40
|
39.42
|
39.40
|
Composite Average Operating Income per Boe
- (d) / (a)
|
6.87
|
31.84
|
18.93
|
15.55
|
13.30
|
Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)
|
66.50
|
58.88
|
52.07
|
46.07
|
45.49
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total
|
15.75
|
15.02
|
14.19
|
13.48
|
14.02
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and
|
50.75
|
43.86
|
37.88
|
32.59
|
31.47
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration
Costs) - (g) / (a)
|
26.40
|
26.48
|
26.12
|
25.61
|
26.86
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total
|
40.10
|
32.40
|
25.95
|
20.46
|
18.63
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration
Costs) - (h) / (a)
|
27.70
|
30.15
|
27.79
|
26.85
|
28.12
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total
|
38.80
|
28.73
|
24.28
|
19.22
|
17.37
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration
Costs) - (i) / (a)
|
27.70
|
30.14
|
27.62
|
26.82
|
28.11
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total
Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]
|
38.80
|
28.74
|
24.45
|
19.25
|
17.38
|
(1)
|
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
|
302.5
|
275.9
|
298.6
|
262.5
|
222.3
|
Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)
|
18,642
|
11,032
|
17,380
|
17,275
|
11,208
|
Total Operating Expenses (c)
|
12,540
|
11,576
|
13,681
|
12,806
|
10,282
|
Operating Income (Loss) (d)
|
6,102
|
(544)
|
3,699
|
4,469
|
926
|
Wellhead Revenues
|
Crude Oil and Condensate
|
11,125
|
5,786
|
9,613
|
9,517
|
6,256
|
Natural Gas Liquids
|
1,812
|
668
|
785
|
1,128
|
730
|
Natural Gas
|
2,444
|
837
|
1,184
|
1,302
|
922
|
Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)
|
15,381
|
7,291
|
11,582
|
11,947
|
7,908
|
Operating Costs
|
Lease and Well
|
1,135
|
1,063
|
1,367
|
1,283
|
1,045
|
Transportation Costs
|
863
|
735
|
758
|
747
|
740
|
Gathering and Processing Costs
|
559
|
459
|
479
|
437
|
149
|
General and Administrative (GAAP)
|
511
|
484
|
489
|
427
|
434
|
Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(10)
|
Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5)
|
General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (1)
|
511
|
484
|
489
|
427
|
416
|
Taxes Other Than Income
|
1,047
|
478
|
800
|
772
|
545
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
178
|
205
|
185
|
245
|
274
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)
|
4,293
|
3,424
|
4,078
|
3,911
|
3,187
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
|
4,293
|
3,424
|
4,078
|
3,911
|
3,169
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
|
3,651
|
3,400
|
3,750
|
3,435
|
3,409
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)
|
7,944
|
6,824
|
7,828
|
7,346
|
6,596
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)
|
7,944
|
6,824
|
7,828
|
7,346
|
6,578
|
Exploration Costs
|
154
|
146
|
140
|
149
|
145
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
71
|
13
|
28
|
5
|
5
|
Impairments
|
376
|
2,100
|
518
|
347
|
479
|
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
|
601
|
601
|
2,259
|
686
|
501
|
629
|
Less: Certain Impairments (2)
|
(15)
|
(1,868)
|
(275)
|
(153)
|
(261)
|
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
|
586
|
391
|
411
|
348
|
368
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) -
|
8,545
|
9,083
|
8,514
|
7,847
|
7,225
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
|
8,530
|
7,215
|
8,239
|
7,694
|
6,946
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total
|
6,836
|
(1,792)
|
3,068
|
4,100
|
683
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including
|
6,851
|
76
|
3,343
|
4,253
|
962
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
|
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)
|
61.63
|
39.99
|
58.20
|
65.81
|
50.42
|
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
|
41.46
|
41.96
|
45.81
|
48.79
|
46.25
|
Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)
|
20.17
|
(1.97)
|
12.39
|
17.02
|
4.17
|
Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)
|
50.84
|
26.42
|
38.79
|
45.51
|
35.58
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
|
14.19
|
12.39
|
13.66
|
14.90
|
14.34
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total
|
36.65
|
14.03
|
25.13
|
30.61
|
21.24
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)
|
26.26
|
24.71
|
26.22
|
27.99
|
29.67
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
|
24.58
|
1.71
|
12.57
|
17.52
|
5.91
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)
|
28.25
|
32.92
|
28.51
|
29.89
|
32.50
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
|
22.59
|
(6.50)
|
10.28
|
15.62
|
3.08
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
|
14.19
|
12.39
|
13.66
|
14.90
|
14.25
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total
|
36.65
|
14.03
|
25.13
|
30.61
|
21.33
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)
|
26.26
|
24.71
|
26.22
|
27.99
|
29.59
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
|
24.58
|
1.71
|
12.57
|
17.52
|
5.99
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)
|
28.20
|
26.13
|
27.60
|
29.32
|
31.24
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
|
22.64
|
0.29
|
11.19
|
16.19
|
4.34
|
(1)
|
EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from general and administrative expense is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.
|
(2)
|
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
|
205.0
|
208.9
|
217.1
|
Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)
|
7,651
|
8,757
|
18,035
|
Total Operating Expenses (c)
|
8,876
|
15,443
|
12,793
|
Operating Income (Loss) (d)
|
(1,225)
|
(6,686)
|
5,242
|
Wellhead Revenues
|
Crude Oil and Condensate
|
4,317
|
4,935
|
9,742
|
Natural Gas Liquids
|
437
|
408
|
934
|
Natural Gas
|
742
|
1,061
|
1,916
|
Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)
|
5,496
|
6,404
|
12,592
|
Operating Costs
|
Lease and Well
|
927
|
1,182
|
1,416
|
Transportation Costs
|
764
|
849
|
972
|
Gathering and Processing Costs
|
123
|
146
|
146
|
General and Administrative (GAAP)
|
395
|
367
|
402
|
Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense
|
(42)
|
—
|
—
|
Less: Acquisition Costs
|
(5)
|
—
|
—
|
Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination
|
—
|
(19)
|
—
|
General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (1)
|
348
|
348
|
402
|
Taxes Other Than Income
|
350
|
422
|
758
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
282
|
237
|
201
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f)
|
2,841
|
3,203
|
3,895
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g)
|
2,794
|
3,184
|
3,895
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
|
3,553
|
3,314
|
3,997
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)
|
6,394
|
6,517
|
7,892
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)
|
6,347
|
6,498
|
7,892
|
Exploration Costs
|
125
|
149
|
184
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
11
|
15
|
48
|
Impairments
|
620
|
6,614
|
744
|
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
|
756
|
6,778
|
976
|
Less: Certain Impairments (2)
|
(321)
|
(6,308)
|
(824)
|
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
|
435
|
470
|
152
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)
|
7,150
|
13,295
|
8,868
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (k)
|
6,782
|
6,968
|
8,044
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total
Exploration Costs (GAAP))
|
(1,654)
|
(6,891)
|
3,724
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total
Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))
|
(1,286)
|
(564)
|
4,548
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
|
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)
|
37.32
|
41.92
|
83.07
|
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
|
43.30
|
73.93
|
58.92
|
Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)
|
(5.98)
|
(32.01)
|
24.15
|
Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)
|
26.82
|
30.66
|
58.01
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a)
|
13.86
|
15.33
|
17.95
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
|
12.96
|
15.33
|
40.06
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)
|
31.19
|
31.20
|
36.38
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) /
|
(4.37)
|
(0.54)
|
21.63
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)
|
34.88
|
63.64
|
40.85
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (j) /
|
(8.06)
|
(32.98)
|
17.16
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a)
|
13.64
|
15.25
|
17.95
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
|
13.18
|
15.41
|
40.06
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)
|
30.98
|
31.11
|
36.38
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) /
|
(4.16)
|
(0.45)
|
21.63
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)
|
33.10
|
33.36
|
37.08
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (k) /
|
(6.28)
|
(2.70)
|
20.93
|
(1)
|
EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from general and administrative expense is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.
|
(2)
|
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.
Share this article