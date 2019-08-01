EOG Resources Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2019 Results; Generates Significant Returns, Growth and Cash Flow at Lower Oil Prices

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Crude Oil Production Increased 18 Percent YOY and Exceeded Target with Capital Expenditures Below Target

Generated Significant Net Cash From Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow

Reduced Unit Cash Operating Costs 7 Percent YOY and Lowered YTD Well Costs 4 Percent

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2019 net income of $848 million, or $1.46 per share, compared with second quarter 2018 net income of $697 million, or $1.20 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter 2019 was $2.7 billion.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the second quarter 2019 was $762 million, or $1.31 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $795 million, or $1.37 per share, for the same prior year period.

EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow in the second quarter 2019, one percent more than the same prior year period despite a 12 percent decline in the NYMEX WTI benchmark price. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

Second Quarter 2019 Operating Review

EOG delivered excellent operational and financial results in the second quarter 2019, extending its strong momentum from the first quarter. The company continues to benefit from operating a consistently-paced development program with meaningful scale across multiple basins. Innovations in drilling, completions and production, along with targeted infrastructure investments, are contributing to the capital productivity improvements realized through the second quarter.

For the second consecutive quarter, crude oil production volumes exceeded the target range while capital expenditures were below the target range. Second quarter 2019 total company crude oil volumes grew 18 percent year-over-year to 455,700 barrels of oil per day, a new company record. Compared to the second quarter 2018, natural gas liquids (NGL) production increased 16 percent, while natural gas volumes grew 10 percent, contributing to total company production growth of 16 percent.

Cash operating costs declined by seven percent during the second quarter 2019 on a per-unit basis compared to the same prior year period. Lower transportation and lease and well costs contributed to the overall cost reduction. EOG's marketing operations added to the strong second quarter financial performance, as the average price of U.S. crude oil sales was $1.18 per barrel higher than the average NYMEX WTI price. Weaker NGL and natural gas markets reduced price realizations for these products compared to the same prior year period.

EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow in the second quarter 2019 and incurred total expenditures of $1.7 billion, including $1.6 billion of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions. After considering dividend payments of $127 million, the company generated free cash flow of $352 million during the second quarter. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

"Our goal remains to be one of the best companies in any industry in the S&P 500. EOG is positioned to generate significant shareholder value even in lower oil price environments. Today, EOG can generate double-digit returns, double-digit organic growth, free cash flow and grow the dividend to a market competitive yield. And we are poised to further improve our financial performance going forward," said William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "EOG is committed to disciplined, environmentally responsible operational execution. Every facet of the company is generating improved performance each quarter, from drilling and completions to production and marketing. To put it simply, EOG's business is stronger than ever."

Financial Review

EOG further strengthened its financial position during the second quarter 2019. The company repaid a $900 million bond that reached maturity in June 2019 with cash on hand. At June 30, 2019, EOG's total debt outstanding was $5.2 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 20 percent. Considering cash on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter, EOG's net debt was $4.0 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 16 percent. This is down significantly from 24 percent at the end of the same prior year period. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables.

Second Quarter 2019 Results Webcast

Friday, August 2, 2019, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, returns, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to economically develop its acreage in, produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels from, and maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodity production;

­the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation and refining facilities;

­the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

­the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations imposing conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

­EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and costs with respect to such properties;

­the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;

­competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;

­the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;

­the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

­weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage and transportation facilities;

­the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

­EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

­the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

­the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

­geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

­the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;

­the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

­acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts;

­physical, electronic and cybersecurity breaches; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 22 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Financial Report (Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Operating Revenues and Other $ 4,697.6

$ 4,238.1

$ 8,756.3

$ 7,919.2 Net Income $ 847.8

$ 696.7

$ 1,483.3

$ 1,335.3 Net Income Per Share





















Basic $ 1.47

$ 1.21

$ 2.57

$ 2.32 Diluted $ 1.46

$ 1.20

$ 2.56

$ 2.30 Average Number of Common Shares





















Basic

577.5



576.1



577.3



576.0 Diluted

580.2



580.4



580.2



580.0















































Summary Income Statements (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues and Other













Crude Oil and Condensate $ 2,528,866

$ 2,377,528

$ 4,729,269

$ 4,478,836 Natural Gas Liquids

186,374



286,354



405,012



507,769 Natural Gas

269,892



300,845



604,864



600,611 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

177,300



(185,883)



156,720



(245,654) Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,501,386



1,436,436



2,787,040



2,538,258 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

8,009



(6,317)



4,173



(21,286) Other, Net

25,803



29,114



69,194



60,705 Total

4,697,630



4,238,077



8,756,272



7,919,239 Operating Expenses





















Lease and Well

347,281



314,604



683,572



614,668 Transportation Costs

174,101



177,797



350,623



354,754 Gathering and Processing Costs

112,643



109,169



223,938



210,514 Exploration Costs

32,522



47,478



68,846



82,314 Dry Hole Costs

3,769



4,902



3,863



4,902 Impairments

112,130



51,708



184,486



116,317 Marketing Costs

1,500,915



1,420,463



2,770,972



2,526,853 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

957,304



848,674



1,836,899



1,597,265 General and Administrative

121,780



104,083



228,452



198,781 Taxes Other Than Income

204,414



194,268



397,320



373,352 Total

3,566,859



3,273,146



6,748,971



6,079,720























Operating Income

1,130,771



964,931



2,007,301



1,839,519























Other Income (Expense), Net

8,503



(8,551)



14,115



(7,824)























Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes

1,139,274



956,380



2,021,416



1,831,695























Interest Expense, Net

49,908



63,444



104,814



125,400























Income Before Income Taxes

1,089,366



892,936



1,916,602



1,706,295























Income Tax Provision

241,525



196,205



433,335



370,975























Net Income $ 847,841

$ 696,731

$ 1,483,267

$ 1,335,320























Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.2875

$ 0.1850

$ 0.5075

$ 0.3700

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,





2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Wellhead Volumes and Prices













Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States

454.9



379.2

20%



445.1



369.5

20% Trinidad

0.6



0.8

-25%



0.7



0.9

-22% Other International (B)

0.2



4.6

-96%



-



3.6

-100% Total

455.7



384.6

18%



445.8



374.0

19%































Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 61.01

$ 67.91

-10%

$ 58.63

$ 66.13

-11% Trinidad

49.56



60.57

-18%



46.62



57.59

-19% Other International (B)

55.07



70.88

-22%



57.78



71.14

-19% Composite

60.99



67.93

-10%



58.61



66.16

-11%































Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)





























United States

131.1



112.9

16%



125.4



106.8

17% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Total

131.1



112.9

16%



125.4



106.8

17%































Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 15.63

$ 27.86

-44%

$ 17.84

$ 26.27

-32% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Composite

15.63



27.86

-44%



17.84



26.27

-32%































Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)





























United States

1,047



914

15%



1,025



884

16% Trinidad

273



282

-3%



270



288

-6% Other International (B)

36



32

13%



37



30

23% Total

1,356



1,228

10%



1,332



1,202

11%































Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)





























United States $ 1.98

$ 2.56

-22%

$ 2.37

$ 2.65

-11% Trinidad

2.69



2.98

-10%



2.80



2.93

-4% Other International (B)

4.25



4.10

4%



4.31



4.22

2% Composite

2.19



2.69

-19%



2.51



2.76

-9%































Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)





























United States

760.4



644.4

18%



741.3



623.6

19% Trinidad

46.1



47.8

-4%



45.6



48.8

-7% Other International (B)

6.3



10.0

-37%



6.4



8.8

-27% Total

812.8



702.2

16%



793.3



681.2

16%































Total MMBoe (D)

74.0



63.9

16%



143.6



123.3

16%



































(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom, China and Canada operations. The United Kingdom operations were sold in the fourth quarter of 2018. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)













June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS Current Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,160,485

$ 1,555,634 Accounts Receivable, Net

2,001,953



1,915,215 Inventories

853,128



859,359 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

134,951



23,806 Income Taxes Receivable

121,364



427,909 Other

223,640



275,467 Total

4,495,521



5,057,390











Property, Plant and Equipment









Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

60,214,151



57,330,016 Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,328,675



4,220,665 Total Property, Plant and Equipment

64,542,826



61,550,681 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(34,818,395)



(33,475,162) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

29,724,431



28,075,519 Deferred Income Taxes

1,489



777 Other Assets

1,530,060



800,788 Total Assets $ 35,751,501

$ 33,934,474











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable $ 2,387,403

$ 2,239,850 Accrued Taxes Payable

268,837



214,726 Dividends Payable

165,999



126,971 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

1,013,876



913,093 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

396,547



- Other

181,395



233,724 Total

4,414,057



3,728,364























Long-Term Debt

4,165,284



5,170,169 Other Liabilities

1,803,475



1,258,355 Deferred Income Taxes

4,738,409



4,413,398 Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity









Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 580,931,822 Shares Issued at June 30, 2019 and 580,408,117 Shares Issued at December 31, 2018

205,809



205,804 Additional Paid in Capital

5,729,318



5,658,794 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(4,528)



(1,358) Retained Earnings

14,731,609



13,543,130 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 305,941 Shares at June 30, 2019 and 385,042 Shares at December 31, 2018

(31,932)



(42,182) Total Stockholders' Equity

20,630,276



19,364,188 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 35,751,501

$ 33,934,474













EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





















Net Income $ 847,841

$ 696,731

$ 1,483,267

$ 1,335,320 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

957,304



848,674



1,836,899



1,597,265 Impairments

112,130



51,708



184,486



116,317 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

38,566



31,803



77,653



67,289 Deferred Income Taxes

217,970



176,224



324,294



347,586 (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(8,009)



6,317



(4,173)



21,286 Other, Net

2,487



11,494



5,439



13,507 Dry Hole Costs

3,769



4,902



3,863



4,902 Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts





















Total (Gains) Losses

(177,300)



185,883



(156,720)



245,654 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

10,444



(66,369)



31,290



(88,334) Other, Net

663



217



1,639



(261) Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable

239,250



(200,097)



(69,746)



(309,751) Inventories

7,720



(85,420)



(11,259)



(192,219) Accounts Payable

(67,229)



402,325



126,853



455,977 Accrued Taxes Payable

(61,718)



585



53,280



22,535 Other Assets

494,322



(53,980)



487,387



(62,843) Other Liabilities

(4,014)



(24,113)



(58,106)



(53,168) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities

72,347



(45,267)



(22,034)



(27,279) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,686,543



1,941,617



4,294,312



3,493,783























Investing Cash Flows





















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(1,507,024)



(1,615,175)



(3,446,497)



(2,980,286) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(55,918)



(68,758)



(116,881)



(144,858) Proceeds from Sales of Assets

2,593



5,447



17,642



8,276 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities

(72,325)



45,295



22,056



27,250 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(1,632,674)



(1,633,191)



(3,523,680)



(3,089,618)























Financing Cash Flows





















Long-Term Debt Repayments

(900,000)



-



(900,000)



- Dividends Paid

(127,135)



(106,584)



(254,681)



(203,610) Treasury Stock Purchased

(2,155)



(15,247)



(8,403)



(32,023) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan

8,292



9,692



8,695



11,145 Debt Issuance Costs

(4,902)



-



(4,902)



- Repayment of Capital Lease Obligation

(3,213)



(1,683)



(6,403)



(3,354) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Financing Activities

(22)



(28)



(22)



29 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(1,029,135)



(113,850)



(1,165,716)



(227,813)























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(59)



(2,455)



(65)



(2,365)























Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

24,675



192,121



(395,149)



173,987 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,135,810



816,094



1,555,634



834,228 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,160,485

$ 1,008,215

$ 1,160,485

$ 1,008,215