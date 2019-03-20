EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Results for May 3, 2019

EOG Resources, Inc.

Mar 20, 2019, 16:17 ET

HOUSTON, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2019 results on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time).  Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call.  If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.    

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884
John Wagner  713-571-4404

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

