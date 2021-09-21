EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2021 Results for November 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2021 results on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.    

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. 

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

