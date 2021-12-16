EOG Resources to Participate in Panel at Upcoming Conference

EOG Resources, Inc.

Dec 16, 2021, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to participate in a panel at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference at 11:40 a.m. Central time (12:40 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, January 6. Ezra Y. Yacob, CEO, will participate on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.  

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. 

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

