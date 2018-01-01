EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) (EOG) is scheduled to present at Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference at 1:30 p.m. Central time (12:30 p.m. Mountain time) on Monday, August 20. Sandeep Bhakhri, Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 6:45 a.m. Central time (7:45 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, September 5. William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Peters & Co. Energy Conference at 11:30 a.m. Central time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, September 11. David W. Trice, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the UBS Houston Energy Bus-less Tour at 8:45 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, September 12. Ezra Y. Yacob, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Overview page on the EOG website to access the live webcasts. If you are unable to listen live, replays will be available on the Investors/Events & Presentations page for six months.

EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, the United Kingdom and China. EOG Resources, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol "EOG." To learn more about EOG, visit the website at www.eogresources.com.

For Further Information Contact: Investors David J. Streit (713) 571-4902 Neel Panchal (713) 571-4884 W. John Wagner (713) 571-4404 Media and Investors Kimberly M. Ehmer (713) 571-4676

