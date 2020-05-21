EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 27. William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the RBC Global Energy and Power Conference at 7:40 a.m. Central time (8:40 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, June 2. Kenneth W. Boedeker, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference taking place June 16-17. Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website for the date and time of the presentation. Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access the live webcasts. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available for six months.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

Source: EOG Resources, Inc.

