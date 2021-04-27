EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences

News provided by

EOG Resources, Inc.

Apr 27, 2021, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference at 10:10 a.m. Central time (11:10 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, May 11.  Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 12:30 p.m. Central time (1:30 p.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, June 3.  William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year. 

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. 

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eogresources.com

Also from this source

EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of First...

EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics